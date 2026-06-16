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Written by Marcel Pechmanstaff writerReviewed by Ray Salmondstaff editor

Bitcoin tops $67K following US-Iran peace deal: Is it a bull trap?

MarketsPublishedJun 16, 2026

Despite Bitcoin derivatives data highlight traders’ skepticism even though BTC briefly rallied above $67,000. Are bulls stepping into a trap?

bitcoin-drops-toward-80-000-market-misinterprets-white-house-summit-information

Key takeaways:

  • Bitcoin derivatives show weak conviction with 2% futures basis and elevated put options premium signaling caution.
  • Institutional buying via $86 million ETF inflows plus Strategy’s (MSTR US) ongoing accumulation counters market fear.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped above $67,000 after US President Donald Trump announced a late Sunday ceasefire deal with Iran. Despite this short-term optimism, derivatives metrics show that crypto traders remain highly skeptical, raising concerns that this sudden rally could be a massive bull trap.

Brent crude oil (left) vs. Nasdaq 100 Index (right). Source: TradingView

Crude Brent oil declined to a 100-day low on Monday, while the Nasdaq Index gained 3%. However, Bitcoin traders remained cautious due to the lack of a final deadline and clear operational details for shipping companies following the peace deal with Iran, though an interim agreement is expected this Friday. 

Bitcoin 2-month futures basis rate. Source: Laevitas

The Bitcoin futures annualized premium (basis rate) stood at 2% on Monday, signaling a lack of demand for leveraged bullish positions. This indicator has failed to break above the neutral 4% threshold for over 3 months, reflecting Bitcoin's -24% year-to-date performance. Still, Bitcoin's 4% daily spike caught short sellers off-guard, triggering $210 million in liquidations.

Bitcoin price is supported by spot ETF inflows and Strategy acquisitions

Part of the bullish sentiment stemmed from the $86 million net inflows into US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday. While positive, this inflow was not nearly enough to reverse the heavy $730 million in net outflows seen since June 5. ETF activity is widely tracked as a proxy for institutional demand, bulls are likely waiting for stronger confirmation.

Bitcoin 30-day options skew (put-call). Source: Laevitas

The weak conviction among bulls was also evident in the options market, where traders actively avoided protection against downside risk. Bitcoin put (sell) options traded at a 16% premium over call (buy) instruments, flashing a clear warning sign of downside fear. This crypto weakness stood out even more as the Nasdaq 100 Index rallied, trading just 1% shy of its all-time high.

Traders’ skepticism is also being fueled by conflicting claims over future shipping tolls in Iran, especially since the current agreement only locks in a two-month window, according to Yahoo Finance. Meanwhile, equity investors are finding plenty of reasons for optimism elsewhere, with the artificial intelligence sector getting a massive boost from the record-breaking SpaceX (SPCX US) IPO.

Public companies Bitcoin treasury ranking, BTC. Source: CoinGecko

SpaceX, the aerospace and artificial intelligence powerhouse founded by Elon Musk, recently secured $75 billion in the largest IPO in history. SPCX shares surged 14% on Monday, driving the company's valuation to a massive $2.1 trillion. The multi-billionaire is a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, and the latest SEC filings reveal that SpaceX itself holds 18,712 Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Related: These Bitcoin charts show how BTC price could hit $100K before October

For now, Bitcoin bears maintain control as persistent weakness across derivatives markets shows low conviction in the $60,000 support level. However, a sustained rally back above $70,000 could quickly materialize if falling oil prices continue to ease recession risks, giving the Federal Reserve more room to implement a less restrictive US monetary policy.

There is no indication of a bull trap here, especially as Strategy (MSTR US) continues to aggressively accumulate coins, completely erasing market fear of a sudden capitulation.


This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

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