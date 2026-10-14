Year-to-date performance of the assets tracked in the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index. Source: Bitwise
However, the rebound did not extend to every corner of the industry.
Shares of Bitcoin miners Riot Platforms and Hut 8 fell 26.4% and 25.4%, respectively, during Q3, while Galaxy Digital dropped 16.8%, according to Bitwise.
The number of public companies holding Bitcoin fell almost 6% to 173 in the quarter, though their combined holdings grew 0.5%, while the number of public companies holding Ether fell to 35 from 40, even as their combined holdings increased.
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Meanwhile, Bitwise’s large-cap crypto index remained down 6.2% for the year through September despite its strong quarterly gain.
Looking ahead, Bitwise said it expects the SEC’s innovation exemption to draw billions more of tokenized assets into blockchains.
“We believe Q4 moves tokenization from pilots to production. We expect the exemption will pull billions more of tokenized assets onto blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, NEAR, and others.”
Meanwhile, it expects the growing perpetual futures market to accelerate after more than $6 trillion was traded year-to-date across venues such as Hyperliquid and Lighter, up 42% from the same period a year earlier.
“With regulatory support expected this quarter, we project the growing perp market to accelerate as US investors start to arrive,” said Bitwise.
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