NEAR has rebounded from a key historical support zone, reviving a bullish fractal that preceded 2,375% and 900% rallies in previous cycles.

NEAR, the native token of the AI- and privacy-focused Near Protocol, has been an outlier in the broader crypto market, outperforming top coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in recent weeks.

As of Tuesday, NEAR traded as high as $2.75, marking a nearly 20% rebound in the last 24 hours. In comparison, the crypto market capitalization dropped by 3.7% in the same period.

NEAR/USD four-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Key takeaways:

NEAR's bounce from a multi-year bottom zone raises the odds of its price rising toward $3.77.

Fundamentals remain supportive, with NEAR Intents processing $19.69 billion in volume and generating $32.64 million in fees.





NEAR fractal targets 40% price gains

NEAR’s weekly chart shows the token rebounding from a long-term bottom area near $0.90–$1.10, a zone that also preceded its major rallies in 2021 and 2024.

The 2021 rebound from the bottom area delivered 2,375% gains, while the 2024 recovery produced a 900% rally before the top. In each case, the rally exhausted at NEAR's descending trend line resistance.

NEAR/USD weekly chart. Source: TradingView





The current setup is smaller but structurally similar. As of Tuesday, NEAR had bounced 225% after bottoming inside the $0.90–$1.10 area in February and was approaching its multi-year descending trend line resistance.

The primary upside target came around the $3.40–$3.77 range, aligning with NEAR's 200-week exponential moving average (200-week EMA, the blue line) and the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level.

That would mark an upside of roughly 25%–40% from current prices.

Related: NEAR protocol leads AI token rally with a 50% pump: Is $5 NEAR price next?

Conversely, NEAR faces strong resistance in the $2.61–$2.72 area, a range coinciding with its 100-week EMA (purple) and 0.236 Fib line.

NEAR/USD weekly chart. Source: TradingView





Failing to break this level decisively may result in a pullback toward the 5o-week EMA at around $2, down by roughly 30% from current prices. Also, NEAR’s weekly relative strength index (RSI) is near 68, showing momentum is strong but nearing overheated territory.

A move above 70 would put NEAR in the classic overbought zone, increasing the odds of short-term consolidation or a pullback toward $2.

NEAR Intents, June upgrade support bullish Case

NEAR’s fundamentals favor the upside.

Investor sentiment has improved around the protocol’s AI, privacy, and cross-chain infrastructure push.

That includes NEAR Intents, a cross-chain transaction system that lets users move assets across blockchains without manually handling bridges or fragmented liquidity.

The product has processed $19.69 billion in volume and generated about $32.64 million in fees, according to DefiLlama data.

Near Intents TVL, fees, revenue, and DEX volumes. Source: DefiLlama





The bullish case has also strengthened ahead of NEAR’s expected June network upgrade, which is set to introduce dynamic resharding.

The feature is designed to automatically add network capacity as demand rises, improving scalability without requiring users or developers to manage the underlying infrastructure.

BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes predicted that NEAR's price will grow 20x in the long term.