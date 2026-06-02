DEX trading volume declines

Source: CoinMarketCap
EdgeX is the 16th largest DEX in terms of trade volume over the past day, according to data from DefiLlama. The project has a total value locked (TVL) of $137 million.
Related: Recovery hopes fade as Kelp DAO hacker launders nearly all $220M in stolen funds
DEX trading volume across all chains has also pulled back sharply from its peak levels.
The broader pullback in DEX activity can make thinly traded tokens more vulnerable to sharp moves, though EDGE’s crash also involved project-specific questions over supply, market makers and insider control.
After hitting a spike close to $45 billion in early 2025, aggregate decentralized exchange volume has trended lower and largely stabilized in the $5 billion to $20 billion daily range through the first half of 2026, with a secondary peak around $30 billion in October 2025 before fading again, according to data from DefiLlama.
DEX trade volume. Source: DefiLlama
The cooling activity reflects a broader retreat in onchain trading appetite following the frenzy of early 2025, leaving DEX markets thinner and more vulnerable to outsized price impacts.
Magazine: The legal battle over who can claim DeFi’s stolen millions
More on the subject