XRP (XRP) traded at $1.35 on Monday, a 63% drawdown from its multi-year high of $3.66 reached in July 2025. As a result, many XRP holders are sitting on significant unrealized losses, underscoring the risks facing crypto investors in bear markets.

Key takeaways:

XRP’s 63% drawdown from its $3.66 multi-year high has left holders with over $50 billion in unrealized losses.

Key XRP levels to watch in the short term include $1.40, $1.30 and $1.27.

60% of XRP circulating supply now in the red

The XRP/USD pair trades 28% below its yearly open of $1.87, extending losses after it closed 2025 down 11.6%. The prolonged weakness has pushed a significant portion of its supply into the red.

With XRP trading at $1.35 at the time of writing, roughly 36.8 billion XRP are currently held at a loss, representing $50.8 billion in unrealized losses, or more than 60% of the circulating supply, according to data from Glassnode.

XRP: Total supply in loss. Source: Glassnode

XRP’s spot price is also below its aggregate holder cost basis, currently at $1.44, suggesting that long-term holders are increasingly under strain.

XRP/USD average holder cost basis. Source: Glassnode

Spot XRP ETF investors are also feeling the pressure. Data from SoSoValue shows that these investors are reducing exposure to these investment products, which have recorded outflows for two consecutive days totaling $22.8 million.

More than $16.2 million in net outflows were recorded on Friday, marking the largest redemption since Jan. 29, when spot XRP ETFs saw $93 million in outflows.

Spot XRP ETF flows chart. Source: SoSoValue

The risk-off sentiment is also seen in global XRP investment products, which recorded more than $30 million in net outflows during the week ending March 6.

Key XRP price levels to watch below $1.40

The XRP/USD pair continued to trade within a range, with $140 as resistance and $1.30 a key support level that the bulls must hold to prevent further downside.

The price is now retesting the bottom of the range, as shown in the chart below.

“If buyers step in here, we could see XRP rotate right back toward the top of the range again,” analysts at CryptoPulse said, adding:

“If this level breaks, the range structure starts to shift and price could look for lower levels.”

XRP/USD 12-hour chart. Source: CryptoPulse

A key area of interest lies between $1.30 and the local low of $1.27 reached on Feb. 28. If the price loses this level, the next stop could be the Feb. 6 low of $1.13, which is also the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA).

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

On the upside, bulls are now focused on flipping the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) into support at $1.40.

Glassnode's UTXO realized price distribution (URPD), which shows the average prices at which ETH holders bought their coins, shows an important level at the 200-week SMA, where investors acquired $1.28 billion in XRP.

XRP: UTXO realized price distribution (URPD). Source: Glassnode

As Cointelegraph reported, the XRP price could rally to $1.60 and then $1.95, if the support at $1.40 is reclaimed.



