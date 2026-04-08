Zcash (ZEC) rallied after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran, leading gains in a broader relief rally across global risk markets.

Key takeaways:

A 2021-style fractal warns ZEC price could fall 40% toward in the coming weeks.

Over $50 million in long leverage sits below current prices, leaving ZEC exposed to a possible crash.

ZEC/USD vs. XMR/USD and DASH/USD price performance in the past five days. Source: TradingView

ZEC rally risks becoming a 2021-style bull trap

The privacy coin rose over 30% in the past 24 hours to $336.50 on Tuesday, its highest level since January. Its top rivals also climbed, with Monero (XMR) up 3% and Dash (DASH) up 8%.

ZEC’s latest rebound is starting to resemble the setup that followed its 2021 peak. Back then, it entered a prolonged bear cycle after peaking near $392.

During this correction, ZEC underwent multiple sharp bounces after testing its 0.238 Fibonacci retracement line at around $85, only to see its upside momentum weakening underneath a descending trendline resistance.

ZEC/USD weekly chart. Source: TradingView

Zcash’s current setup looks similar. Its 0.236 Fib level near $197 is again acting as strong support, while a descending trendline continues to cap upside attempts.

ZEC/USD weekly chart. Source: TradingView

A continued rebound could lift ZEC toward its 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level near $370, which also lines up with the descending trendline resistance.

But the rally could lose steam if bulls fail to break above the trend line, raising the risk of a pullback toward the $197–$200 support zone. In that case, the current move may start to look like the 2021 bull trap setup.

Related: Zcash devs raise $25M from major VCs months after ECC split

Conversely, a decisive breakout above the trendline may trigger a falling wedge breakout setup, with a measured upside target at around $1,200.

ZEC/USDT weekly price chart. Source: TradingView

In the past, multiple analysts, including BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes and Alphractal CEO and Co-Founder Joao Wedson, have predicted the ZEC price to reach $1,000 or higher.

ZEC liquidation data raises downside risks

Zcash’s liquidation heatmap points to greater downside risk in the coming weeks.

For instance, Binance’s ZEC/USDT contracts may see $3.81 million worth of cumulative short liquidations if the price rallies above $380 in the coming weeks.

Binance ZEC/USDT liquidation heatmap (1-week). Source: CoinGlass

In comparison, roughly $50.56 million in cumulative long positions could be wiped out if the price drops below $260.

Markets tend to move toward zones where many leveraged positions are concentrated. In ZEC’s case, the larger concentration sits below the current price, where long liquidations far exceed potential short liquidations above.

The heatmap also highlights $305–$306 as the largest single liquidation pocket, with about $1.76 million in leveraged positions clustered in that range. That makes it an important near-term level to watch.