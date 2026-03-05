Mentions of altcoins on social media have reached their lowest level in two years, according to crypto sentiment platform Santiment, while indicators suggest that investors are focusing on Bitcoin.

Data from Santiment shows that for the week ended Feb. 27, altcoin social dominance scored 33, a sharp drop from its score of 750 in July 2025, around the time Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 59% over 30 days.

Google worldwide search data shows a similar pattern. The term “altcoins” scored 4 out of 100 near the end of February, compared with a score of 100 during mid-August, according to Google Trends.

Santiment sees the lack of interest as a bullish signal

Santiment said the lack of interest in altcoins is a bullish signal. “Historically, however, moments like these, when social volume toward altcoin interest is at extreme lows, are around the time that rallies begin,” Santiment said in an X post on Thursday.

Santiment claims the lack of interest is a “strong buy signal.” Source: Santiment

Other indicators also suggest that the market’s focus has been shifting from altcoins. CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index reads a “Bitcoin Season” score of 34 out of 100.

The index flips between “Altcoin Season” and “Bitcoin Season” scores based on the performance of the top 100 altcoins relative to Bitcoin over the past 90 days.

The total crypto market capitalization has fallen almost 43% since October, now sitting at $2.45 trillion.

Bitcoin jumps more than 7% in the past 24 hours

However, the crypto market has rallied over the past day, after US President Donald Trump said “the US needs to get the Market Structure done, ASAP.”

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) surged 7.51% over the past 24 hours, with compressed volatility, strengthening ETF flows and a diminished Coinbase discount cited as catalysts for the price rise.

MN Trading Capital founder Michaël van de Poppe said that altcoins could start to take the lead once Bitcoin’s rally begins to slow.

“Great rotation, and I would assume that we'll see altcoins take more momentum the moment Bitcoin stalls,” van de Poppe said in an X post on Thursday.

