The FINMA-regulated bank's institutional clients will get access to trading and holding Canton Coin through a banking platform instead of crypto-native venues.

Swiss crypto bank Amina has added custody and trading support for Canton Coin, becoming the first FINMA-regulated bank to support the token linked to the institutional-focused Canton Network.

In a Wednesday announcement, Amina said clients will gain regulated access to the Canton Network, a public blockchain designed for capital markets and tokenized finance. The network was developed by Digital Asset and is backed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, Visa, BitGo, Goldman Sachs and Citadel.

The move allows institutional clients to hold and trade Canton Coin through a banking platform regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) rather than relying on a crypto-native exchange or custodian, potentially supporting companies that use Canton for tokenization and settlement.

Source: AMINA Bank

The announcement builds on Amina’s broader push into tokenized finance infrastructure. In March, the bank, based in Zug, Switzerland, became the first regulated banking participant on the EU-regulated blockchain securities platform 21X, which operates under the bloc’s DLT pilot regime for tokenized securities markets.

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Canton expands institutional finance footprint

Canton Network is positioning itself as blockchain infrastructure for traditional financial institutions, with a focus on tokenized assets, settlement, collateral management and repo markets. Its Canton Coin token is currently valued at around $0.15, with a total market capitalization of $5.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Canton Coin (CC) market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap

In April, BitGo expanded its Canton Coin services beyond custody to include trading and onchain settlement, broadening institutional access to the network’s token and related financial activity.

Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices recently brought its US Treasury Index benchmark onto the Canton Network, allowing institutions to access fixed-income benchmark data through tokenized infrastructure.

Canton faces competition from several enterprise blockchain networks targeting institutional finance. Among them is R3’s Corda, which was designed for banks and regulated financial markets with an emphasis on privacy and permissioned transactions.

Another competitor, Hyperledger Fabric, has seen broad adoption in enterprise blockchain environments, particularly among financial institutions and large corporations.

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