Canton expands institutional finance footprint

Source: AMINA Bank
The announcement builds on Amina’s broader push into tokenized finance infrastructure. In March, the bank, based in Zug, Switzerland, became the first regulated banking participant on the EU-regulated blockchain securities platform 21X, which operates under the bloc’s DLT pilot regime for tokenized securities markets.
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Canton Network is positioning itself as blockchain infrastructure for traditional financial institutions, with a focus on tokenized assets, settlement, collateral management and repo markets. Its Canton Coin token is currently valued at around $0.15, with a total market capitalization of $5.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Canton Coin (CC) market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap
In April, BitGo expanded its Canton Coin services beyond custody to include trading and onchain settlement, broadening institutional access to the network’s token and related financial activity.
Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices recently brought its US Treasury Index benchmark onto the Canton Network, allowing institutions to access fixed-income benchmark data through tokenized infrastructure.
Canton faces competition from several enterprise blockchain networks targeting institutional finance. Among them is R3’s Corda, which was designed for banks and regulated financial markets with an emphasis on privacy and permissioned transactions.
Another competitor, Hyperledger Fabric, has seen broad adoption in enterprise blockchain environments, particularly among financial institutions and large corporations.
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