Digital asset manager Amplify has launched two exchange-traded funds tracking blockchain projects across stablecoins and tokenization.

The company said on Tuesday that its Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) and Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (TKNQ) both went live on the NYSE Arca exchange.

Both funds track a diversified index of companies working on products or infrastructure, along with projects that generate revenue from tokenization and stablecoins.

“These new ETFs expand Amplify’s lineup at a time when the infrastructure behind stablecoins and the growth of tokenization are shaping the next phase of digital finance,” the company said.

Stablecoins and tokenization have been among the most popular themes in crypto this year, with the US passing laws that have given institutions confidence to launch stablecoins, and regulators opening dialogue on how they should treat assets such as tokenized stocks.

Amplify said its stablecoin-focused ETF tracks shares of companies “generating significant revenue from payments technology, digital asset infrastructure, and trading platforms.”

It holds shares in companies working on stablecoins such as Visa, Circle, Mastercard and PayPal, alongside crypto ETFs from Grayscale, iShares and Bitwise.

The firm pointed to regulatory developments in the US and EU, noting that the “GENIUS Act in the US and MiCA in Europe are positioning stablecoins as the compliant backbone of digital finance.”

Meanwhile, the tokenization fund includes exposure to BlackRock, JPMorgan, Figure Technology Solution, Citigroup and the Nasdaq, which all have made tokenization plays over the past few years as they seek opportunities to digitize traditional financial services.

Crypto and blockchain ETFs stormed onto the market in 2025 after the US Securities and Exchange Commission under chair Paul Atkins loosened requirements for crypto ETFs.

