A local court previously ordered a nationwide block of Polymarket

Source: CryptoNoticias
The measure would potentially extend compliance obligations to crypto intermediaries such as exchanges and fiat on-ramps, requiring them to identify and block transfers tied to gambling-related wallets or merchant flows. This could affect how users fund offshore betting platforms that rely on crypto deposits as their primary payment method.
Cointelegraph contacted MoonPay after the company appeared in onboarding materials reviewed by Cointelegraph from a local crypto gambling site, but had not received a response by publication.
The bill would also expand enforcement beyond online betting to any platform facilitating unauthorized betting activity, including a ban on advertising across digital media. Platforms promoting unlicensed operators could face penalties or be required to verify the authorization status of the services they advertise.
The new legislation adds to Argentina’s broader push to curb illicit online betting and tighten oversight of digital gambling activity.
Related: Spanish authorities block Polymarket and Kalshi over gambling laws
Local authorities have already taken action against prediction markets, with Argentina’s national communications and media regulator instructed by a court in March to block access to Polymarket. The case was brought by the Buenos Aires City Lottery, the state-owned entity responsible for regulating gambling in the city.
Restrictions on prediction markets have been increasingly emerging in multiple jurisdictions globally, with major platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi facing scrutiny over concerns that event-based trading may constitute unlicensed gambling activity.
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