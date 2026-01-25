Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has increased its exposure to crypto-linked equities, adding shares of Coinbase, Circle and Bullish as prices slid across the sector.

According to ARK’s daily trade disclosures for Friday, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 38,854 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., while the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) added another 3,325 shares, acquiring a total of $9.4 million worth of the exchange shares. Coinbase shares closed down 2.77% on the day at $216.95.

ARK added a combined 129,446 shares of Circle Internet Group across ARKK and ARKF, a position worth roughly $9.2 million. The firm also added 88,533 shares of Bullish across the same ETFs, investing about $3.2 million. Circle shares were little changed on the day, slipping 0.03% while Bullish shares declined 2% during the session, closing at $35.75.

Alongside the crypto buys, ARK trimmed positions elsewhere in the portfolio, including Meta Platforms, selling 12,400 shares valued at roughly $8.03 million.

Coinbase shares dropped 2% on Friday. Source: Google Finance

Crypto pullback weighs on ARK ETFs

As Cointelegraph reported, the downturn in crypto markets during the fourth quarter of 2025 weighed heavily on several of Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs. In its quarterly report, ARK pointed to crypto-linked equities as a major source of weakness across its flagship products.

Coinbase emerged as the largest detractor during the quarter, dragging on performance at the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), ARKF and ARKK. ARK said Coinbase shares fell more sharply than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as spot trading volumes on centralized exchanges declined 9% quarter-on-quarter following October’s liquidation event.

Roblox was the second-largest drag on ARK ETFs, despite posting strong third-quarter bookings growth. Shares fell after the company warned of declining operating margins in 2026 and faced additional pressure following Russia’s ban of the platform.

ARK Invest sees crypto market reaching $28T by 2030

ARK’s continued interest in the crypto market comes as the firm expects the digital asset market could grow to $28 trillion by 2030, driven largely by rising Bitcoin adoption and price appreciation. In its Big Ideas 2026 report, ARK projected the crypto market would expand at a 61% compound annual growth rate, with Bitcoin accounting for roughly 70% of the total market value.

ARK said that if about 20.5 million Bitcoin have been mined by 2030, the forecast implies a Bitcoin price in the $950,000 to $1 million range. The firm cited growing institutional participation, noting that Bitcoin ETFs and corporate holders increased their share of total supply in 2025.

