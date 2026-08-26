FHFA directive ordering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider cryptocurrency in mortgage risk assessments. Source: William Pulte
The directive also required the two government-sponsored enterprises to consider risk-mitigation measures for crypto’s volatility and submit any proposed changes to their boards for approval before FHFA review.
Other US lenders have also begun moving in that direction. Mortgage lender and servicer Newrez announced in January that it would recognize certain cryptocurrency holdings when evaluating mortgage applications beginning in February, including for home purchases and refinancing.
The expansion of Bitcoin-backed home financing comes as US housing prices remain near historic highs. The median sales price of a new US home was about $400,000 in 2026, according to data from the US Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
US median new home prices have fallen since 2022, but remain historically elevated. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
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