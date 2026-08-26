Better and Coinbase have launched a crypto-backed mortgage product that lets US homebuyers pledge Bitcoin as collateral for a down payment without having to sell it.

Better Mortgage and Coinbase have made their Bitcoin-backed mortgage product generally available, allowing US homebuyers to pledge Bitcoin as collateral for a down payment without selling it, the companies announced Wednesday.

According to Coinbase’s Help Center, the product pairs a Fannie Mae-backed home loan with a separate down payment loan secured by Bitcoin (BTC). Borrowers must pledge BTC worth at least 250% of the down payment loan, with the pledged BTC transferred to Better’s custodial account on Coinbase Prime.

The two loans carry the same interest rate and amortization term and are repaid through a single monthly payment, Coinbase said. The pledged BTC is returned once the mortgage is fully repaid or refinanced, subject to the loan terms.

Bitcoin price declines alone do not trigger margin calls or changes to the mortgage terms. However, Better can liquidate the pledged BTC if a borrower becomes 60 days delinquent on payments, according to Coinbase.

Borrowers must be US residents with a verified Coinbase account, and remain subject to Better’s credit, income and other underwriting requirements. Coinbase One members are also eligible for a 1% rebate from Better, subject to a $10,000 cap, that can be used toward closing costs and fees.

Better and Coinbase first announced the token-backed mortgage in March, initially opening it through an early-access program.

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Crypto gains ground in US mortgage market

The Better-Coinbase product comes amid broader efforts to incorporate digital assets into US mortgage underwriting.

In June 2025, the Federal Housing Finance Agency directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop proposals to consider cryptocurrency held on US-regulated centralized exchanges as an asset in single-family mortgage risk assessments, without requiring conversion to US dollars.

FHFA directive ordering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider cryptocurrency in mortgage risk assessments. Source: William Pulte

The directive also required the two government-sponsored enterprises to consider risk-mitigation measures for crypto’s volatility and submit any proposed changes to their boards for approval before FHFA review.

Other US lenders have also begun moving in that direction. Mortgage lender and servicer Newrez announced in January that it would recognize certain cryptocurrency holdings when evaluating mortgage applications beginning in February, including for home purchases and refinancing.

The expansion of Bitcoin-backed home financing comes as US housing prices remain near historic highs. The median sales price of a new US home was about $400,000 in 2026, according to data from the US Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

US median new home prices have fallen since 2022, but remain historically elevated. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

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