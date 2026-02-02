Crypto exchange Binance bought its first 1,315 Bitcoin as part of its conversion plan for the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU).

The Bitcoin (BTC), worth $101 million, was bought for an average price of $77,409.89 per coin, according to data from Blockchain.com. Binance said it expects to shift the rest of SAFU’s $1B from stablecoins to Bitcoin within the next 27 days.

A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph on Friday that the SAFU fund will continue to be used as a backstop for users in the event of extreme incidents or losses.

Binance converts $100 million to BTC. Source: Blockchain.com

Binance shifts SAFU reserves from USDC to BTC

The SAFU fund, launched in 2018, is a dedicated user protection pool funded by Binance trading fees. In 2024, Binance shifted the stablecoin portion of SAFU from BUSD into USDC. The exchange positioned the move as a way to keep the emergency fund liquid, reliable and tied to the US dollar.

​The conversion to BTC moves SAFU out of stablecoins altogether, meaning the emergency fund will be held entirely in Bitcoin rather than stablecoins.

Binance still has about $900 million in buying power, earmarked for BTC allocations.

The move comes as markets reel from a sharp crypto sell-off, which saw the price of BTC fall briefly below $75,000.

Bitcoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

It also follows fresh buy-the-dip signals from Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which hinted that it would add more Bitcoin after the weekend crash pushed BTC below its cost basis.

