Binance is shifting its flagship user protection vehicle, the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), from stablecoin holdings into Bitcoin over the next 30 days, re‑denominating the fund’s reserves into BTC.

In an open letter to the crypto community, the exchange framed the move as an expression of its conviction that Bitcoin (BTC) is the core long‑term asset of the crypto ecosystem rather than just another trading product, and says it will rebalance the fund back up to $1 billion if market volatility drives its value below $800 million.

That decision effectively makes the fund more exposed to Bitcoin price swings, raising questions about whether a sharp BTC drawdown could weaken the buffer precisely when a major security or insolvency event might require rapid payouts.

A spokesperson from Binance told Cointelegraph that the exchange would stand by the industry “through market cycles and uncertainty,” continue investing resources in the broader ecosystem, and would consider allocations of “core assets,” such as BNB, in its next review.

The spokesperson said that Binance would “use our treasury reserves” to top up the SAFU fund if it dipped below $800 million.

Protecting users in “extreme” cases

SAFU, launched in 2018, is funded by a slice of Binance trading fees and is designed as an emergency pot to reimburse users in “extreme” cases such as hacks or critical platform failures.

The spokesperson said that the types of losses covered by SAFU “may include losses sustained by users in the rare event of a platform security or other incident.”

Open letter to the crypto community. Source: Binance

In May 2019, for example, when hackers stole around 7,000 BTC (about $40 million at the time), affected customers were made whole using SAFU, with Binance stating that no user balances were reduced.

The exchange has since promoted SAFU as a core pillar of its trust and risk management story, noting in recent communications that it holds user assets fully backed on a 1:1 basis and maintains the fund as a separate, cold wallet reserve for emergencies.

From BUSD to USDC to BTC

In 2024, Binance announced it would shift SAFU’s stablecoin component from BUSD into USDC (USDC), following the winddown of its branded stablecoin, framing the change as an effort to maintain the fund’s liquidity and reliability while keeping it US dollar‑pegged.

The latest move goes a step further, taking the fund out of stablecoins entirely and into Bitcoin, aligning user protection reserves with the asset Binance now presents as the industry’s primary long‑term store of value.

Binance’s growing Bitcoin exposure

With over 648,000 BTC, Binance is already one of the industry’s largest holders of Bitcoin — a stash that primarily supports trading, liquidity provision and user balances on the exchange.

By moving $1 billion in SAFU reserves into Bitcoin, the exchange’s stash will amount to over 12,000 BTC at current prices, surpassing many of the largest coin treasuries of publicly listed firms such as Tesla, which holds 11,509 BTC and Trump Media, which holds 11,592 BTC.

The spokesperson said that the BTC would be custodied within Binance’s licensed clearing house entity, which is regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Users can verify the SAFU fund onchain: 0x420ef1f25563593aF5FE3f9b9d3bC56a8bd8c104, and Binance “aims to” complete the conversion within 30 days.

