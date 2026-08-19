Source: Coinbase
Other exchanges have taken different approaches to AI autonomy. In July, Kraken unveiled an AI-powered investing assistant that monitors markets and recommends trades based on users’ financial goals and risk preferences, but requires user approval before executing a trade.
The push has extended beyond trading. OKX launched a beta marketplace where AI agents can find work, transact autonomously and hire other agents for tasks, using stablecoin payments and an onchain reputation system.
Several crypto industry leaders, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, have argued that AI agents could soon account for a significant share of onchain activity. Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has expressed a similar view, describing cryptocurrency as the “native currency” of AI agents.
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