Binance’s Agent OS lets AI agents access market data, execute trades and make payments while giving users control over permissions and account access.

Binance has launched Agent OS, a developer platform that allows AI agents to access market data, monitor user accounts and execute crypto trades on the exchange.

According to a company announcement, the platform supports AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor, allowing users to authorize agents to view account information and place trades within configured permissions and limits.

Users can assign agents to dedicated subaccounts to separate funds and trading activity, configure their permissions and revoke access at any time. Binance said it can monitor trades placed through Agent OS but cannot see an agent’s external information sources, interpretation or decision-making, which occur within the user’s chosen AI application.

Agent OS also connects agents to Binance’s payment and onchain tools, allowing them to make payments and interact with wallets and other onchain services.

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Crypto exchanges move deeper into AI agents

Binance joins a growing group of crypto exchanges opening their trading infrastructure to AI agents.

Coinbase launched Coinbase for Agents in June, allowing AI models including ChatGPT and Claude to connect to user accounts and autonomously execute crypto trades and strategies. The tool also supports agent-driven payments through Coinbase’s x402 protocol.

Source: Coinbase

Other exchanges have taken different approaches to AI autonomy. In July, Kraken unveiled an AI-powered investing assistant that monitors markets and recommends trades based on users’ financial goals and risk preferences, but requires user approval before executing a trade.

The push has extended beyond trading. OKX launched a beta marketplace where AI agents can find work, transact autonomously and hire other agents for tasks, using stablecoin payments and an onchain reputation system.

Several crypto industry leaders, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, have argued that AI agents could soon account for a significant share of onchain activity. Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has expressed a similar view, describing cryptocurrency as the “native currency” of AI agents.

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