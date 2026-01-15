Bitcoin (BTC) bull signals are persisting as price hits new two-month highs near $98,000.

Key points:

Bitcoin price leading indicators point to bullish continuation after two-month highs.

The overall price environment is looking better than at any point since the start of October.

2026 may end up a “bear market year” unlike any other.

Bitcoin RSI, MACD print classic reversal signal

Data from TradingView reveals that Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) continues to point to BTC price upside.

Leading indicators remain on the side of Bitcoin bulls as RSI joins moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) in showing renewed strength.

On hourly timeframes, RSI is printing a hidden bullish divergence, where the indicator makes a lower low while the price makes a higher low. Last week, a similar setup was observed on the four-hour chart as BTC/USD tested $90,000 support.

BTC/USD one-hour chart with RSI data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



At the time, RSI readings spawned a $105,000 BTC price target. While this appears off the table for the time being, the indicator itself is anything but bearish.

“RSI is now above 50, confirming the birth of a new uptrend. Send it higher,” trader Jelle wrote in an X post examining three-day timeframes.

The RSI is now above its 50 midpoint for the first time since early October. When combined with a buy signal on MACD, the picture begins to look wholly unlike conditions in place since that time.

“When $BTC forms both a 3-day bullish MACD cross and bullish divergence at the same time, it's time to pay attention,” Jelle claimed.

“This combo marked the bottom once again.”

BTC/USD three-day chart with RSI, MACD data. Source: Jelle/X

BTC price: 2026 could soon be “truly different”

Zooming out, Bitcoin investor and commentator Isiah had his sights on a unique BTC price event now due.

Related: Fed rate cuts under fire: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

If Bitcoin is seeing a new bear market, he argued, the upcoming reclaim of the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) will be unique.

“The big moment is getting closer. Bitcoin has NEVER reclaimed the 50-week moving average in a bear market year (currently sitting at 101k),” he told X followers on Wednesday.

“If it doesn't get rejected, this time is truly different.”

BTC/USD one-week chart with 50SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Price originally fell below the 50-week SMA at the start of November. The bull market support band, formed of two other MAs, is now overhead as a key resistance reclaim task.

“Think there's a good chance we retest the bull market support band relatively soon. It's moving down at a fast pace while price is attempting to grind higher,” trader Daan Crypto Trades predicted on X Tuesday.

“That retest is one we see every time. Whether it breaks back above or rejects, is pretty pivotal for the next few weeks or months ahead.”

BTC/USD one-week chart with bull market support band. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



