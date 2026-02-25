Bitcoin (BTC) sought to reclaim $65,000 as support into Wednesday’s Wall Street open as rumors swirled around US institutional pressure.

Bitcoiners debate Jane Street “10am price slam”

Data from TradingView tracked a BTC price rebound, taking BTC/USD to $66,300 on Bitstamp before the pair consolidated.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Daily price gains remained at more than 2% at the time of writing, while crypto market participants became increasingly interested in potential deliberate BTC price suppression.

A theory circulating on social media revolved around secretive quantitative investment firm Jane Street, now subject to legal action by defunct crypto company Terraform Labs.

Coordinated algorithmic selling of Bitcoin at 10am Eastern time daily, it alleged, provided the main impetus for months of BTC price downside beginning in October 2025.

What Happened Today:



>Jane Street was exposed for massive manipulation of the crypto market and for being behind the TerraLuna collapse.



>An insider leaked that they were forced to shut down their trading algos.



> no 10am price slam for the first time.



— AMCrypto (@AMCryptoAlex) February 25, 2026

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, Jane Street may have been forced to suspend its trading strategy, leaving the market to adjust higher.

The Terraform Labs complaint makes specific reference to “market manipulation” that impacted crypto throughout 2022, the year in which Bitcoin put in its last bear market bottom of $15,600 in Q4.

Jane Street told Cointelegraph that the accusations were “baseless, opportunistic claims.”

The 10am argument, meanwhile, failed to convince many. Crypto YouTuber Wise Advice was among them, suggesting that the theory was too simplistic to be valid.

Everyone on CT right now:



“Jane Street got sued.”

“10AM manipulation stopped.”

“ $BTC finally free.”



Do you really think they’re that stupid?



You’re talking about Jane Street.



A top quant firm.

And they supposedly:



• Ran a visible daily pattern

— Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) February 25, 2026



BTC price versus “razor thin” liquidity

Commenting on the latest BTC price move, traders remained cautious.

“$BTC is facing major resistance at $66k - from both the local range lows and the 4h trend,” trader Jelle wrote in his latest analysis on X.

“Flipping that could spark short-term relief, but until that happens, the trend is clear. Don't fight it.”

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Jelle/X



Keith Alan, cofounder of trading resource Material Indicators, said that a “razor thin order book” on exchanges had contributed to the price rebound.

Overhead sell liquidity, he told X followers, had been pulled in advance of US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Looks like we got a roof pull just before Trump's State of the Union Address, and $BTC price ripped through a razor thin order book.

The 24-hour crypto liquidations totaled $333 million at the time of writing, per data from CoinGlass, with shorts accounting for $213 million of that figure.

Crypto liquidation history (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



