Bitcoin (BTC) approached $90,000 into the first Wall Street open of 2026 with a new CME futures gap in focus.

Key points:

Bitcoin attempts a breakthrough at $90,000 as markets brace for the first US trading session of the year.

A new CME futures gap and long liquidations provide grounds for a BTC price dip.

Gold bounces back after a correction from all-time highs ends on New Year’s Eve.

Bitcoin CME gap sets stage for “messy” week

Data from TradingView showed a BTC price breakout attempt gathering momentum during the Asia trading session.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



As TradFi markets returned, Bitcoin produced a new “gap” to the downside on CME Group’s futures market, providing a potential near-term target.

“Good one to keep an eye on in the week ahead,” trading account Daan Crypto Trades commented on X.

“Obviously it's also almost weekend so we might be getting a few gaps and a bit of a messy chart to start the year off.”

CME Bitcoin futures 15-minute chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



As Cointelegraph reported, price tends to rise or fall to “fill” newly-formed gaps within days or even hours of futures reopening.

Amid new January highs, trading platform TheKingfisher warned that prices may dip to take out late BTC long positions around $88,000.

A long liquidation cluster in building up on the $BTC high leverage liquidation map



If your liq price falls around 88k, we'd suggest adjusting your leverage/position



There's a high likelihood you'll get picked up 🎣 pic.twitter.com/WwbDRhWlkM — TheKingfisher (@kingfisher_btc) January 2, 2026

Data from monitoring resource CoinGlass showed liquidity on either side of the price building into the Wall Street open.

Cross-crypto liquidations for the 24 hours to the time of writing totalled more than $200 million as markets edged higher.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass

Gold creeps higher after new year cooldown

After dipping to end the year, meanwhile, gold rebounded to push toward a rematch with all-time highs on the day.

XAU/USD was being held in check by $4,400 after becoming the winning major asset of 2025.

“Gold (+64%) was the best performing major asset in 2025 while Bitcoin (-6%) was the worst. Something we haven't seen before in any calendar year (the inverse of 2013),” Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at wealth manager Creative Planning, noted.

XAU/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



This week, Cointelegraph included Bitcoin’s relationship with gold and silver in four key charts to watch next.

Analysis argued that BTC’s relative underperformance was not a sign of a new bear market, but the “calm before the storm,” based on historical patterns.

