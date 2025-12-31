US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended a seven-day run of net outflows, pulling in $355 million as traders pointed to early signs of improving global liquidity.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) led the rebound with $143.75 million in inflows on Tuesday, followed by the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at $109.56 million and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $78.59 million, according to data from SoSoValue. Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF (BITB) added $13.87 million, while smaller inflows were recorded by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) with $4.28 million, and VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF (HODL) with $4.98 million.

The turnaround came as spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $1.12 billion in cumulative net outflows during the prior seven trading days. The heaviest selling occurred on Friday, when funds shed about $275.9 million.

Notably, December was dominated by outflows, with spot Bitcoin ETFs shedding $744 million overall as investors pulled back amid falling prices and thin year-end liquidity.

Analysts say global liquidity is improving

The shift in flows comes amid improving liquidity conditions. In a Wednesday post on X, Arthur Hayes said global dollar liquidity likely bottomed in November and has been edging higher since. “$ liq likely bottomed in Nov and is inching higher,” Hayes wrote, adding that the setup favors a renewed push in crypto markets.

Other analysts echoed the view. Crypto commentator Mister Crypto said global liquidity indicators were “going vertical,” pointing to rising money supply measures across major economies.

The analyst also pointed to forthcoming US Treasury bill purchases by the Federal Reserve, noting that the Fed is set to inject $8.165 billion into markets on Tuesday. “We are now on the bullish side of the liquidity cycle,” he said.

Analysts reveal Fed’s upcoming purchases. Source: Mister Crypto

Spot Ether ETFs end four-day outflow streak

Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs ended a four-day outflow streak on Tuesday, recording $67.8 million in net inflows, according to data from SoSoValue. The inflow marked a shift after spot Ether ETFs posted net outflows of more than $196 million over the prior four sessions, with the heaviest single-day selling seen on Dec. 23, when funds lost about $95.5 million.

Meanwhile, spot XRP (XRP) ETFs have extended their inflow streak to 30 consecutive days, with another $15 million in inflows on Tuesday.

