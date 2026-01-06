The son of legendary investor Bill Miller has joined a chorus of analysts who predict Bitcoin will set a new all-time high this year, buoyed by regulatory momentum in the US and continued adoption on Wall Street.

“Technicals are really starting to line up and it looks like it’s ready to go again. I personally expect it to break out to a higher high than its all-time high from the fall,” Bill Miller IV, chief investment officer at Miller Value Partners, told CNBC on Monday.

He cited comments from US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins stating that capital markets are moving onchain, while pointing out Wall Street heavyweights like JPMorgan continue to build onchain.

“It’s a whole new ballgame.”

“So all of this is massively positive for Bitcoin, which looks like it’s put in a higher base than it did in the spring of ’25.”

He said Bitcoin (BTC) falling 6% and being outperformed by gold last year wasn’t a “big deal” given how volatile the cryptocurrency is, as he reminded investors to “zoom out” when looking at charts.

A broader look at the charts shows that Bitcoin has never seen two consecutive years in the red.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $93,750, down 25.6% from its $126,080 all-time high set on Oct. 6 but up 7.1% so far in 2026, CoinGecko data shows.

In a separate interview with CNBC, Fundstrat Capital chief investment officer Tom Lee said that Bitcoin entered 2026 with several tailwinds.

“We kind of reset leverage on October 10th with that big shock, right? And now I think there is still institutional adoption taking place, Wall Street is still building a lot of products on the blockchain, and then we have US government support.”

”So I think these are tailwinds that help Bitcoin recover this year.”

Bitcoin could land between $50,000 and $250,000

While Lee didn’t give a fresh prediction on how high Bitcoin will go in 2026, he said in mid-December that Bitcoin could hit a new high by the end of January.

Crypto venture capital firm Dragonfly’s managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi, predicted last week that Bitcoin would be above $150,000 by the end of 2026, but tipped that Bitcoin dominance would fall.

Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital passed on making a solid prediction and said 2026 would be “too chaotic” to estimate, stating the price could range anywhere between $50,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year.

