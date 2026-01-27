Crypto companies' demand for Bitcoin-savvy workers reportedly increased 6% last year, with most job listings focused on non-developer roles.

A total of 1,801 Bitcoin-related positions were listed in 2025, up from 1,707 the year before, according to Bitvocation’s 2025 Bitcoin Jobs Data report.

The Bitcoin job opportunities were spread across Bitcoin (BTC) mining, the Bitcoin layer 2 Lightning network, Bitcoin financial services, including payments, and self-custody.

Product manager was the most in-demand role for non-technical positions, while director roles increased tenfold — a sign that Bitcoin companies are scaling operations, Bitvocation said.

Other non-developer roles included executive assistant, marketing manager, director and product designer, with total non-developer listings making up 74% of Bitcoin job openings in 2025, up from 69% in 2024.

Top non-developer Bitcoin roles in 2025. Source: Bitvocation



Bitvocation also found that more than 150 Bitcoin-only companies were hiring in 2025, led by Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms and Bitcoin payments firm Lightspark, with the top 10 companies expanding 122% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the top 10 Bitcoin-adjacent companies saw Bitcoin job listings rise by 88% year-on-year, led by Bitdeer, Kraken, and SatoshiLabs.

US continues to dominate the Bitcoin job market

The US dominated Bitcoin job openings with around 500 listings, while Singapore was the biggest mover, surging into second-place with a 158% year-on-year increase in job openings.

The Czech Republic, Gibraltar, and Malaysia rounded out the top five, while Switzerland saw the steepest decline in job listings among the top 10, dropping 70% year-on-year.



Bhutan and El Salvador, which hold the seventh- and fifth-largest Bitcoin reserves by nation-state, were ranked ninth and tenth in job listings.

Top countries by Bitcoin job postings in 2025. Source: Bitvocation



Meanwhile, the share of remote Bitcoin jobs fell in 2025 from 53% to 45%.

What Bitcoin companies are looking for

Bitcoin companies told Bitvocation there was “a shortage of candidates who combine professional competence with Bitcoin culture, and lived understanding of the ecosystem.”

The hardest roles to fill were highly specialized technical positions, such as Bitcoin Core and Lightning development, and non-technical roles that require translating Bitcoin’s values into product, growth, operations or communication, Bitvocation noted.

Many of these Bitcoin companies are looking for the “Swiss Army Knife” candidate, who stands out through “reliable follow-through” and the ability to “ship in messy, real-world environments.”

This is also important for those in early-stage startups, which need individuals who can “wear multiple hats” and be “relentless in execution.”

This, combined with Bitcoin alignment, proof-of-work and contribution to the space, was more valuable than traditional credentials alone, Bitvocation said.

Most respondents expect Bitcoin opportunities to remain stable or grow in 2026, Bitvocation added.

