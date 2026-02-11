Bitcoin (BTC) hit new week-to-date lows on Wednesday as $66,500 came into focus.

Key points:

Bitcoin is trading in a key historical zone, but buyer pressure is too weak to break resistance.

Analysis sees current range resistance potentially lingering months as a result.

February BTC price downside has almost beaten 2025.

Analysis: Bitcoin bulls too weak to crack $69,000

Data from TradingView put daily BTC price losses at nearly 3% after the $70,000 area again provided weak support.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Still facing bottom predictions of $50,000 or lower, BTC/USD offered traders little reason to flip bullish.

Keith Alan, cofounder of trading resource Material Indicators, noted the importance of the current narrow trading range.

“$BTC continues to show signs of weakness around $69k, however if you look back to 2024 you will notice that price spent an extraordinary amount of time consolidating in this range,” he wrote in one of his latest posts on X.

“That 8 months of consolidation, coupled with the 2021 Top created structural strength at this level, and it's good to see the market acknowledging that.”

BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Keith Alan/X



The significance of $69,000, however, means that it could act as a double-edged sword in future.

“If a bullish catalyst emerges and triggers a recovery, we can conclude that the additional consolidation in this range, fortified structural support,” Alan continued.

“Likewise, if the downtrend extends from here as history (and the charts) suggests, resistance at this range will be even stronger than it was in 2024. That doesn't mean it will be impenetrable, it just means that it's going to take a lot of momentum to break it. At this moment in time, we aren't seeing enough momentum to do that in a sustainable way.”

BTC price eyes biggest February loss since 2014

On shorter time frames, a local bottom could be in, per statistics from pseudonymous trader Killa.

Related: BTC traders wait for $50K bottom: Five things to know in Bitcoin this week

Recent findings published on X reveal that BTC price action often sets its monthly high or low between the fourth and seventh day of a given monthly candle.

$BTC tends to print local tops/bottoms around the 4th–7th each month.



Bet you didn't know that 😜 pic.twitter.com/UoVV8srsLe — Killa (@KillaXBT) February 9, 2026

Mondays, meanwhile, have been particularly lucrative for short positions since Bitcoin began breaking down from all-time highs in October 2025.

“You could have shorted $BTC every Monday for the past 4 months & won 18/19 trades,” Killa told followers.

Bitcoin price chart with Mondays highlighted. Source: Killa/X



Data from monitoring resource CoinGlass shows that at -14.4%, Bitcoin’s February losses in 2026 are almost on par with last year’s performance. However, since 2013, February has only ended in the red three times.

BTC/USD monthly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass





