Bitcoin (BTC) near year-to-date highs into Sunday’s weekly close as traders braced for liquidity grabs.

Key points:

Bitcoin enters classic fakeout territory as the weekly close coincides with the aftermath of the US-Venezuela news.

BTC price action gains as much as 2% over the weekend, with $92,000 next on the bulls’ list.

Crunch time for gold as Bitcoin attempts to stage a comeback.

Bitcoin liquidations in view as weekly close arrives

Data from TradingView tracked BTC price volatility as BTC/USD hovered above $91,000.

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



The pair gained up to 2% over the weekend as crypto markets offered the first reactions to the US military move on Venezuela.

Ahead of TradFi markets returning, traders eyed exchange order-book liquidity for clues as to where BTC price might head in the short term.

“Largest liquidity cluster in close proximity sits below the yearly open around the $88K area,” Daan Crypto Trades wrote in one of his latest X posts alongside data from monitoring resource CoinGlass.

“Above, the $92K level is the one to watch which is also in line with what has been roughly the range high for so long now.”

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



Commentator Exitpump additionally noted that order books had “thin air” above $95,000 — potentially providing the foundation for a quick retest of the $100,000 mark.

$BTC Largest sell walls on spot orderbooks to look out for are sitting at 92K and 94K - 95K levels.



Thin air above 95K till 100K pic.twitter.com/vZjwutyV4l — exitpump (@exitpumpBTC) January 4, 2026

As Cointelegraph reported, recent weekly candle closes have sparked BTC price “fakeouts” in both directions, where the market liquidates nearby positions while failing to break out of its local range.

Hinting at change finally coming, trader Alan Tardigrade reported that BTC/USD had now escaped a symmetrical triangle construction on two-hour timeframes. $90,000 was the key level to pass, an accompanying chart showed.

BTC/USDT perpetual contract two-hour chart. Source: Alan Tardigrade/X

Crypto due to join TradFi Venezuela reaction

Elsewhere, expectations of volatility across global markets cemented themselves as futures prepared to open.

Related: Bitcoin price back at $90K: Is the bear market behind us?

Warning readers of rocky conditions to come, trading resource The Kobeissi Letter eyed particularly large implications for oil.

“This weekend's events in Venezuela will have major effects on the global economy,” it concluded in an X thread.

“The macroeconomy is shifting and stocks, commodities, bonds, and crypto will move.”

XAU/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Kobeissi added that Venezuela’s gold reserves were Latin America’s largest, increasing pressure on gold markets, which had flagged into the end of the year while crypto rebounded.

While everyone is focused on oil:



Venezuela currently holds 161 metric TONS of gold reserves.



161 metric tons is roughly 5.18 million troy ounces, worth ~$22 BILLION at $4,300/oz.



This makes Venezuela the Latin American country with the largest gold holdings.



Every $100 that… pic.twitter.com/pI8DWgt1CB — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) January 4, 2026

Commenting on Bitcoin’s perspectives versus the precious metal, crypto trader, analyst and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe was optimistic.

“$BTC vs. Gold is starting an uptrend,” he told X followers on the day.

“It's not confirmed yet, preferably you'd like to see an higher high to be established. That would confirm the bullish divergence. Other than that, it's looking great on the markets.”

BTC/USD vs. gold one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X



Van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI) values had hit their lowest levels since the end of the 2022 bear market.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.



