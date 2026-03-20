BitFuFu’s 2025 results showed a sharp shift in its business mix, with cloud mining overtaking self-mining as the company’s main revenue driver.

The Singapore-based Bitcoin (BTC) miner reported $475.8 million in revenue for 2025, up 2.7% from a year earlier.

Its self-mining output fell to 611 BTC from 2,537 BTC in 2024, a drop of 76%, while its Bitcoin holdings edged up to 1,778 BTC from 1,720 BTC a year earlier.

The company attributed the change to weaker Bitcoin earnings per terahash, higher mining difficulty and a reduced share of hashrate allocated to self-mining, as it leaned more heavily on cloud-mining products.

BitFuFu said it reallocated hashrate from self-mining to cloud mining following a 52% decline in daily Bitcoin earnings per terahash, driven by higher mining difficulty and a 47% reduction in hashrate allocated to self-mining. Rising Bitcoin prices partially offset the impact.

Source: BitFuFu

The company said it shifted hashrate away from self-mining to improve capital efficiency and make revenue more predictable.

Revenue from self-mining fell about 60% to $63.1 million in 2025 from $157.5 million a year earlier.

Cloud mining overtakes self-mining

Cloud mining revenue accounted for around 74% of BitFuFu’s revenues in 2025, amounting to $350.6 million. In contrast, cloud mining accounted for 58.5% of revenue in 2024, when the segment generated $271 million.

The company reported 3,662 BTC in combined annual production across its self-mining operations and customer cloud-mining activity, including 611 BTC from self-mining and 3,051 BTC produced by cloud-mining customers.

BitFuFu said it also increased mining equipment sales, which rose 76% year over year to $53.7 million.

BitFuFu outlines 2026 priorities

Although BitFuFu increased its Bitcoin holdings by just 58 BTC last year, the company said it remains committed to expanding its BTC treasury in 2026.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we will scale our cloud mining business, expand hashrate and power capacity with discipline, and continue building our Bitcoin treasury,” the company said in a statement on X.

BitFuFu CEO Leo Lu said that the company will focus on acquiring mining infrastructure in 2026 and will keep reviewing potential partnership opportunities as part of its vertical integration strategy.



Magazine: The debate over Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is over: Benjamin Cowen