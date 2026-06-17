Exchange pressure builds as MiCA transition tightens

Source: Mike Belshe
The system includes tools for programmatic Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, transaction controls and settlement of supported digital assets. BitGo also supports euro payments through Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) rails in eligible regions, enabling fiat on- and off-ramps within a regulated setup.
BitGo did not say whether its infrastructure could help companies such as Binance continue operating in the EU if regulators ultimately reject a license.
Cointelegraph reached out to BitGo for clarification but did not receive a response by publication time.
The company said the shift is especially urgent in markets such as Poland and Lithuania, where older national registration regimes are being phased out under the new system.
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In Lithuania, the transition period for legacy virtual asset service providers ended on Dec. 31, 2025. In Poland, implementation remains unresolved, adding uncertainty for companies still operating under national approvals as the EU-wide framework takes effect.
“We believe Europe is moving toward a more unified and durable regulatory framework for digital assets,” CEO Belshe said. “BitGo was built for moments like this [...] With BitGo Europe, we are giving businesses a way to meet the MiCA standard while continuing to serve the market with confidence,” he added.
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