Exchange pressure builds as MiCA transition tightens

BitGo launches a MiCA-compliant crypto infrastructure platform in Europe as exchanges face pressure to meet July 1 licensing rules across the EU.

BitGo, a crypto custody company, is moving into Europe’s tighter regulatory landscape as exchanges race to maintain access ahead of a key licensing deadline.

BitGo Europe launched a crypto-as-a-service platform aimed at meeting the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the company said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph on Wednesday.

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said companies shouldn’t leave users waiting during licensing delays, arguing that regulated infrastructure can keep platforms active in the meantime.

“We can help keep you moving safely and compliantly,” he said.

The launch comes with the EU’s July 1 MiCA deadline approaching, requiring crypto companies to obtain authorization to continue serving customers across the bloc. Reports on Tuesday suggested Greek regulators may reject Binance’s MiCA license application, adding uncertainty to the EU regulatory status of the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

BitGo targets exchanges with MiCA-ready tools

BitGo Europe’s MiCA service launch comes more than a year after the company secured authorization under the framework. Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) issued the license in May 2025.

BitGo’s platform allows exchanges and fintech companies to connect to regulated custody, trading, onboarding and wallet systems through APIs. Instead of building full compliance systems in-house, crypto service providers can plug into BitGo’s infrastructure while keeping control of their customer-facing products.

Source: Mike Belshe

The system includes tools for programmatic Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, transaction controls and settlement of supported digital assets. BitGo also supports euro payments through Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) rails in eligible regions, enabling fiat on- and off-ramps within a regulated setup.

Exchange pressure builds as MiCA transition tightens

BitGo did not say whether its infrastructure could help companies such as Binance continue operating in the EU if regulators ultimately reject a license.

Cointelegraph reached out to BitGo for clarification but did not receive a response by publication time.

The company said the shift is especially urgent in markets such as Poland and Lithuania, where older national registration regimes are being phased out under the new system.

Related: Polish president vetoes crypto bill for third time ahead of MiCA deadline

In Lithuania, the transition period for legacy virtual asset service providers ended on Dec. 31, 2025. In Poland, implementation remains unresolved, adding uncertainty for companies still operating under national approvals as the EU-wide framework takes effect.

“We believe Europe is moving toward a more unified and durable regulatory framework for digital assets,” CEO Belshe said. “BitGo was built for moments like this [...] With BitGo Europe, we are giving businesses a way to meet the MiCA standard while continuing to serve the market with confidence,” he added.

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