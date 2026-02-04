The Chicago-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitnomial has launched futures tied to Tezos’s XTZ token, marking the first time the asset has a futures market on a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchange.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the futures contracts are live and allow institutional and retail traders to gain exposure to XTZ (XTZ) price movements using either cryptocurrency or US dollars as margin.

Futures contracts let traders hedge risk or gain price exposure by agreeing to buy or sell an asset at a set price on a future date, without holding the asset itself.

Regulated futures markets are often viewed as a prerequisite for broader institutional participation in the US, including potential spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), because they provide standardized price discovery and oversight under the CFTC.

“CFTC-regulated futures market with six months of trading history checks a key box under the SEC's generic listing standards for spot ETFs," Bitnomial president Michael Dunn said.

Dunn told Cointelegraph the company is “actively looking at new tokens” for potential US institutional and retail derivatives markets, but declined to comment on specific assets.

Previously, Bitnomial listed US-regulated futures tied to assets including Cardano (ADA), XRP (XRP) and Aptos (APT), positioning it among the few venues offering regulated crypto derivatives beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in the US.

Bitnomial’s push to list futures tied to altcoins has not been without regulatory hurdles. In August 2024, the exchange sought to self-certify XRP futures with the CFTC, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) objected, arguing the contracts required registration as a securities exchange.

After suing the SEC in October 2025 and later dropping the case, Bitnomial launched XRP futures in March, citing the agency’s evolving approach to crypto policy.

A brief history of Tezos

Tezos’ mainnet launched in June 2018 following a 2017 initial coin offering that raised about $232 million in Bitcoin and Ether. While not the first proof-of-stake blockchain, Tezos was among the earliest layer-1 networks to combine proof-of-stake with formal onchain governance, enabling token holders to approve protocol upgrades that allowed the network to evolve without hard forks.

During the 2021–2022 non-fungible token boom, the blockchain carved out a niche as a lower-cost, energy-efficient alternative to Ethereum for minting and trading NFTs. As Ethereum gas fees surged, artists and game publishers such as Ubisoft gravitated to Tezos, citing lower transaction costs and the network’s proof-of-stake design.

During these years, Tezos also secured high-profile sports partnerships with Red Bull Racing and McLaren Racing, and was later reported to be preparing a multi-year training kit sponsorship with Manchester United valued at more than $27 million per year.

Tezos’ native token, XTZ, hit an all-time high of $9.12 in October 2021, according to CoinGecko data, but has since fallen about 95% and is now trading around $0.46.

On Jan. 25, Tezos implemented its Tallinn protocol upgrade, cutting base-layer block times to six seconds as part of the network’s 20th onchain upgrade.

