Digital asset manager Bitwise has listed seven crypto exchange-traded products denominated in Swedish krona on Nasdaq Stockholm, giving Swedish investors regulated exposure to Bitcoin, Ether and Solana.

According to a Wednesday announcement, the SEK-denominated ETPs are available to retail and professional investors through existing brokerage accounts and may qualify for Sweden’s tax-advantaged ISK savings structure, depending on the platform.

The listings include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) products backed by institutional custody, as well as staking-linked ETPs tied to ETH and Solana (SOL). Bitwise also listed a diversified MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, along with a hybrid product combining exposure to Bitcoin and gold.

The company appointed Marco Poblete and Andre Havas to oversee its expansion across the Nordic region.

According to the company, all Bitwise ETPs are fully backed by the underlying crypto assets held in institutional cold storage, with holdings verified through weekly independent audits.

The launch in Sweden builds on Bitwise’s broader European expansion, which began with the acquisition of ETC Group in August 2024. In April 2025, the company listed four Bitcoin and Ether ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, followed by the listing of five crypto funds on the SIX Swiss Exchange in September.

Bitwise also expands presence in the US in 2025

Beyond Europe, Bitwise expanded its US presence in 2025 as regulatory clarity around crypto improved and enforcement uncertainty eased.

In September, Bitwise filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a proposed Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF, designed to track an index of companies involved in stablecoin issuance, tokenization infrastructure, payments, exchanges and regulated crypto ETPs with exposure to Bitcoin and Ether.

In October, the company launched the Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) on the New York Stock Exchange, giving US investors direct exposure to SOL staking rewards built into the fund structure.

In December, Bitwise filed with the SEC to launch a proposed a spot Sui ETF tracking the price of the Sui (SUI) token, with Coinbase named as custodian. The SEC has yet to rule on filings by Canary Capital and 21Shares for Sui ETFs.

According to Bitwise researcher Ryan Rasmussen, more than 100 crypto exchange-traded products may launch in 2026 after the SEC adopted generic listing standards in September designed to significantly reduce approval timelines.

