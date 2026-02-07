BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) saw $231.6 million in inflows on Friday, following two days of heavy outflows during a turbulent week for Bitcoin.

The iShares Bitcoin (BTC) Trust ETF (IBIT) saw $548.7 million in total outflows on Wednesday and Thursday as crypto market sentiment declined to record-low levels, with Bitcoin’s price briefly dropping to $60,000 on Thursday, according to Farside.

Preliminary Farside data show inflows across nine US-based spot Bitcoin ETF products totaling $330.7 million, following three days of collective outflows totaling $1.25 billion.

Bitcoin ETF flows reveal investor sentiment

So far in 2026, IBIT has posted just 11 trading days of net inflows.

Bitcoin holders and crypto market participants closely watch Bitcoin ETF flows for clues about where the price is headed and whether interest in the asset is rising.

Bitcoin is trading at $69,820 at the time of publication. Source: CoinMarketCap

It comes as Bitcoin's price has fallen 24.30% over the past 30 days, with Bitcoin trading at $69,820 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap.

On Thursday, the IBIT “crushed its daily volume record,” with $10 billion worth of shares trading hands, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

IBIT rebounds on Friday after price plunge

Balchunas added that IBIT dropped 13% on the day, its “second-worst daily price drop since it launched,” with its largest daily price decline at 15% on May 8, 2024.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF soared 9.92% on Friday. Source: Google Finance

However, the IBIT rebounded 9.92% on Friday, closing at $39.68, according to Google Finance.

ETF analyst James Seyffart noted on Wednesday that while Bitcoin ETF holders are facing their “biggest losses” since the US products launched in January 2024 — paper losses of around 42% with Bitcoin below $73,000 — the recent outflows still pale compared with the inflows seen at the market’s peak.

Before the October downturn, spot Bitcoin ETF net inflows were around $62.11 billion. They’ve now fallen to about $55 billion.

