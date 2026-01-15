Cointelegraph
Helen Partz
Written by Helen Partz,Staff Writer
Bryan O'Shea
Reviewed by Bryan O'Shea,Staff Editor

Bitcoin ETFs post record 2026 inflows as BTC rallies above $97K

Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $1.7 billion in a three-day streak as BTC hit two-month highs and sentiment turned bullish.

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen strong inflows for three consecutive days, reversing earlier losses in early January.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF inflows topped $843.6 million on Wednesday, marking the largest single-day inflows of 2026 so far, according to data from crypto research platform SoSoValue.

During the three-day streak, spot Bitcoin ETFs have drawn more than $1.7 billion, offsetting earlier outflows of roughly $1.4 billion between Jan. 6–9.

The fresh inflows came amid Bitcoin revisiting two-month highs above $97,000 on Wednesday, pushing investor sentiment higher as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index turned bullish for the first time since October.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads daily inflows at $648 million

Investment giant BlackRock topped spot Bitcoin ETF inflows yesterday, with its iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) drawing more than $648 million.

Other notable contributors included Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which added $125.4 million.

Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, Jan. 2–14, 2026. Source: Farside

ARK Invest’s ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) brought in $30 million, while Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) saw $10.6 million in inflows.

Total spot Bitcoin ETF inflows hit $1.5 billion in January so far

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted $1.5 billion in inflows over nine trading days in January, signaling a notable trend reversal.

Tuesday’s $754 million inflows were the largest since Oct. 7, when spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $875.6 million of inflows, according to SoSoValue.

Source: Santiment

The surge in Bitcoin funds came as BTC climbed past $97,000 for the first time since mid-November.

After briefly topping $97,957 on Wednesday, Bitcoin pulled back slightly, trading at $96,642 at publishing time, according to Coinbase data.

Amid the price surge, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumped to 61 on Wednesday, entering “greed” territory for the first time since October.

