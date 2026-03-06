A US judge has temporarily frozen 70.6 Bitcoin tied to crypto lending and trading firm BlockFills and ordered an accounting of segregated customer funds after Dominion Capital accused the company of misappropriating customer assets and commingling funds, according to a court filing.

The complaint, filed Feb. 27, alleges that BlockFills unlawfully retained millions of dollars in customer crypto assets and used commingled funds to cover losses. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) for 70.6 Bitcoin (BTC), worth about $5 million, currently held by BlockFills, which Dominion is claiming, according to a Tuesday court filing.

BlockFills must respond to the court order by March 17, 2026. The order comes three weeks after BlockFills halted withdrawals in February.

The TRO was issued against the defendant without notice because Dominion Capital clearly showed the “immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage” that will result to the plaintiff before the defendant may be heard in opposition, the filing reads.

BlockFills halts user withdrawals amid Bitcoin crash

BlockFills announced a halt to customer deposits and withdrawals amid the broader crypto market correction on Feb. 11.

The company said it decided to stop withdrawals to protect clients and restore liquidity on the platform following Bitcoin’s decline to $60,000.

“Management has been working hand in hand with investors and clients to bring this issue to a swift resolution and to restore liquidity to the platform,” wrote BlockFills in the X statement, adding that clients have been able to open and close their existing spot and derivatives positions.

The decision impacted about 2,000 institutional clients, including asset managers and hedge funds that contributed to the $60 billion trading volume logged on BlockFills in 2025, according to its annual report.

Chicago-based BlockFills is an institutional-focused platform serving professional traders, hedge funds and asset managers, with a minimum $10 million threshold for certain services, including its Options Products.

Dominion Capital is a New York-based investment company founded in 2011, primarily focusing on private equity, structured finance and real estate investments.

