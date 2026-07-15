Source: ARK Invest
As of Wednesday, Circle accounted for 4.37% of the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), making it the fund’s seventh-largest holding. ARKF’s Circle position was valued at about $33 million, according to its latest holdings data.
Related: USDC issuer Circle wins final approval for US national trust bank charter
Circle also represented 3.35% of the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), where it ranked as the fund’s ninth-largest holding, worth about $218 million.
ARK’s latest purchase came as analysts reassessed Circle’s outlook following a sharp decline in the company’s stock price.
Digital asset research platform 10x Research said it no longer considers Circle a buy after the stock fell back below $80. In a report published Tuesday, the company said it previously viewed CRCL as attractive below that level but now believes Circle’s fundamentals have “meaningfully deteriorated.”
Source: 10x Research
The research report also pointed to slower USDC activity, including a decline in active addresses, as a concern for Circle.
Related: USDT wins payments, USDC wins DeFi as stablecoins diverge: Dune
USDC’s market capitalization has declined roughly 3% year-to-date to $73 billion at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko. Despite the recent decline, the stablecoin’s market capitalization remains about 17% higher than a year ago.
Still, 10x Research said a bullish case for Circle remains, adding the stock’s recent decline could either present a long-term buying opportunity or mark the start of a more prolonged downturn.
Magazine: Strategy became a symbol of the dot-com crash: Could history repeat?