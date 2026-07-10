Source: Circle
The trust bank structure could also enable future management of the USDC Reserve, bringing those operations under federal oversight if implemented.
The OCC approval adds another layer to Circle’s growing regulatory footprint across major financial markets.
Circle said it became the first company to receive a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services in 2015, and later became the first global stablecoin issuer to comply with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework in 2024.
Related: Standard Chartered, Circle bring USDC minting onto banking rails
The company has also secured regulatory approvals in markets including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Bermuda, Canada and Abu Dhabi as it expands its USDC infrastructure globally.
At publishing time, USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization at $73.3 billion, according to CoinGecko. Over the past year, its market cap has increased 16.7% from $62.8 billion, though it has declined 2.5% year-to-date from $75.2 billion.
Circle Internet Group’s (CRCL) stock rose around 16% in pre-market trading on Friday following the announcement, climbing above $73 after closing the previous session at $63, according to Yahoo Finance data.
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