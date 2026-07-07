Euro stablecoin growth amid MiCA competitiveness debate 

Market capitalization of the top eight euro-pegged stablecoins. Source: Decta
The report adds to a debate among policymakers and industry groups over whether MiCA's stricter stablecoin rules are helping the euro ecosystem grow or limiting its competitiveness against dollar-backed tokens.
On April 27, a Blockchain for Europe report argued that MiCA had made euro stablecoins safer but commercially weaker. The report said MiCA’s reserve requirements and ban on interest payments left euro tokens at a disadvantage.
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The debate intensified in May after a policy paper from Brussels-based think tank Bruegel called for easing liquidity requirements for stablecoin issuers and potentially granting them access to European Central Bank funding. The paper argued that looser rules could help the euro stablecoin market compete with dollar-backed tokens.
However, the European Central Bank (ECB) pushed back. On May 23, the ECB warned EU finance ministers that expanding issuance of euro stablecoins could weaken bank lending and complicate monetary policy. The ECB also dismissed concerns that stricter EU rules would accelerate digital dollarization.
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