Illinois officials already agreed to delay implementation of a 0.2% tax on crypto assets, but industry-aligned organizations are pushing for summary judgment on the merits.

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and Blockchain Association (BA) said they would join the Digital Chamber and others to push for a court to address the merits of a lawsuit over Illinois’s digital-asset tax, set to take effect in 2027.

In a Tuesday filing in the Circuit Court of Sangamon County, the crypto advocacy organizations asked the court to approve an expedited schedule for summary judgment “to reach a decision on the tax’s lawfulness as quickly as possible.” The filing cited the CCI’s and BA’s lawsuit against Illinois state officials, as well as one filed separately by the Digital Chamber and Illinois Blockchain Association.

“While pausing enforcement of the Digital Asset Tax Act protects Illinois consumers and businesses from this onerous and legally flawed tax until July 1, it remains imperative that the merits are determined as soon as possible,” said CCI CEO Ji Kim.

Earlier this month, Illinois officials agreed to delay implementation of the 0.2% crypto tax law for six months, from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2027. The decision, part of the Digital Chamber’s lawsuit, came in response to claims that the digital asset tax had been “slipped into the state’s budget” without debate or public feedback. Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone said at the time that the organization would continue with legal proceedings “until this tax is struck down for good.”

Related: French lawmakers back stablecoin swap tax in 2027 budget bill

The expedited schedule, subject to court approval, could allow a decision on the merits of the law by March.

Leadership shakeup at Blockchain Association this week

On Friday, Summer Mersinger is scheduled to step down as CEO of the Blockchain Association as part of a leadership transition. Mersinger joined the advocacy group last year after resigning from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Kristin Smith, the organization’s former CEO, will step in as interim head, though Mersinger is expected to stay on until the end of 2026.

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