Coinbase CEO backs US Treasury Secretary‘s push to pass CLARITY Act

Brian Armstrong, the Coinbase CEO who withdrew the crypto exchange’s support for the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in January, said “it’s time” for the legislation to pass after months of delays.

In a Thursday X post, Armstrong said that Coinbase agreed with comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, in which he urged Congress to act on the crypto bill soon. According to the CEO, the current version of the legislation, after months of negotiations between lawmakers and representatives from the crypto and banking industries, was a “strong bill.”

“It's time to pass the Clarity Act,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong’s endorsement of the bill came about three months after the CEO said that the company could not support the legislation “as written,” leading to lawmakers in the Senate Banking Committee postponing a markup on CLARITY necessary for its approval.

At the time, Armstrong said that he expected the bill to pass “in a few weeks,” but concerns over ethics, tokenized equities, stablecoin yield and other crypto-related issues have stalled progress since January.

Related: Coinbase CEO denies White House clash, says negotiations are ongoing

The expected markup for the bill in the banking committee, not scheduled as of Friday, will follow approval from the Senate Agriculture Committee in January. Both committees need to address different aspects of securities and commodities regulations before a potential vote for the CLARITY Act in the full chamber.

Coinbase legal chief Paul Grewal said last week that lawmakers were “very close to a deal” on the bill.

Is the crypto industry’s influence growing in Washington?

Since before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, many experts have questioned the influence of the crypto industry on elections, lawmakers’ decisions and White House policies.

Executives at Coinbase and Ripple Labs have been parties to the discussions with administration officials on the CLARITY Act, and Armstrong reportedly met with the president before Trump posted a social media message calling for immediate action on crypto market structure.

The relationships may have benefited Coinbase and other companies seeking crypto-friendly laws and regulations under Trump. Last week, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved Coinbase’s application for a national bank trust charter, following December approvals for Paxos, Ripple Labs, BitGo, Circle and Fidelity Digital Assets.

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