Company advised users not to visit or interact with the link in question and said it will share any further verified updates.

Bitcoin-only hardware wallet Coldcard said a phishing link appeared Sunday on its official X account, for which it has used offline two-factor authentication and tightly restricted access since 2017.

The company said it was investigating how the post, which has since been deleted, was published from its account.

It advised users not to visit or interact with the link in question, adding that Coldcard’s only official website is https://coldcard.com.

The company has contacted @X and is reviewing all account access. Coldcard said it will share any further verified updates.

Related: Coldcard hack losses: How investigators trace stolen Bitcoin

Cointelegraph reported earlier that July had emerged as the second-worst month of 2026 for cryptocurrency thefts, largely due to a Coldcard exploit.

Hackers stole $247.4 million in crypto in July, the most this year after the $644 million stolen in April, according to DefiLlama data.

The Coldcard exploit was the month’s biggest exploit, with at least $100 million in Bitcoin (BTC) stolen from 7,300 wallets across three confirmed attack waves, according to Galaxy Digital.

The company also identified a suspected fourth wave that could bring total losses to about $130 million.

DefiLlama’s hack tracker estimated losses tied to the Coldcard exploit at $115 million.

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