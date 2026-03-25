US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of 13 members from the crypto, blockchain, AI, and technology industries to his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, re-established by executive order in January 2025.

In a Wednesday notice, the White House said that the council would include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Oracle chief technology officer Larry Ellison, and others from major tech companies.

According to the White House, the council could have up to 24 members, many of whom “will be appointed in the near future.”

The council will be co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and Trump’s science advisor Michael Kratsios. According to the January executive order re-establishing the council under Trump, it will “advise the President on matters involving science, technology, education, and innovation policy.”

Many of the tech industry representatives have a history of supporting the Trump administration. Huang has previously met with the president to discuss export controls for Nvidia’s chips, while Zuckerberg traveled to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in November 2024 after his election win and attended a White House dinner with other executives from tech companies in September 2025.

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The appointment of the council’s members came less than a week after the White House released a national AI framework, calling on Congress to pass legislation that will preempt state-level laws. Trump has been pushing Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act — legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote — saying on March 8 that he “will not sign other bills” until it passes.

No timeline on market structure bill in US Congress

Since a comprehensive digital asset market structure bill, called the CLARITY Act, passed the House of Representatives in July 2025, the Senate has faced several setbacks stalling progress on the legislation. From scheduled recesses, to government shutdowns, to industry concerns over stablecoin yield, progress on moving the bill forward was nowhere to be seen.

The Senate Agriculture Committee advanced its version of the market structure bill in January, but a markup in the Senate Banking Committee — essential to address implications on securities laws and regulations — was postponed after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the company could not support the bill as written. As of Wednesday, the committee had not announced a new date for the markup.

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