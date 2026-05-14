Source: Fredrik Haga
He added the company would also be “investing heavily” in its data products and services for institutions, as the company sees “currencies, stocks, bonds, commodities and more” are moving onchain.
Related: How AI became crypto's favorite reason to cut staff
Dune’s cutbacks add to the more than 5,000 jobs eliminated at major crypto companies this year.
Block Inc. undertook the biggest round of layoffs of a crypto company so far in 2026, halving its workforce and cutting 4,000 staff in February.
The crypto exchanges Gemini and Crypto.com also laid off 200 and around 180 employees, respectively, earlier this year, with each citing the rising use of AI for efficiency gains.
Layoffs are also widespread in the US tech sector, with 137 companies cutting nearly 109,000 jobs so far in 2026, according to data from Layoffs.fyi.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs: Mid-2026
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