Crypto investment products reversed course last week from solid inflows to one of the largest outflow weeks on record amid persistent bearish market sentiment.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw $1.73 billion of outflows during the week, the biggest since mid-November 2025, CoinShares reported on Monday.

“Dwindling expectations for interest rate cuts, negative price momentum and disappointment that digital assets have not participated in the debasement trade yet have likely fuelled these outflows,” said CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill.

The latest outflows highlight the market’s sideways trading, following the prior week’s $2.2 billion of inflows.

Bitcoin and Ether lead outflows with $1.72 billion combined

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) led outflows from crypto funds last week, with withdrawals of about $1.09 billion and $630 million, respectively.

While the outflows reflected broad negative sentiment across the market, some altcoins bucked the trend. XRP (XRP) and Sui (SUI) saw outflows of $18.2 million and $6 million, while Solana (SOL) recorded inflows of $17.1 million.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Chainlink (LINK) funds also saw minor inflows at $3.8 million, according to CoinShares data.

Short-Bitcoin ETPs saw $500,000 inflows, contradicting the negative market sentiment. “Regardless, it indicates sentiment has still not improved since Oct. 10, 2025 price crash,” CoinShares’ Butterfill noted.

BlackRock’s iShares, Fidelity top the losses

Outflows were spread across several issuers last week, with BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) leading the way at $951 million.

Fidelity Investments and Grayscale Investments followed with outflows of $469 million and $270 million, respectively. Some issuers, however, managed to post gains, with Volatility Shares and ProFunds Group recording inflows of $83 million and $37 million.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by issuer as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Regionally, outflows were concentrated in the United States, totaling $1.8 billion.

Total assets under management in crypto funds fell to $178 billion, down from $193 billion at the end of the previous week.

