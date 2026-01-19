Crypto investment products continued gathering steam last week, with fund inflows outpacing every other week in 2026 so far and marking the largest gains since October.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) drew $2.17 billion of inflows last week, European crypto asset manager CoinShares reported on Monday.

The bulk of inflows came earlier in the week, but Friday saw sentiment shift as $378 million in outflows amid Greenland geopolitical escalation and fresh tariff worries, CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, said.

“Sentiment was also weighed down by suggestions that Kevin Hassett, a leading contender for the next US Fed Chair and a well-known policy dove, is likely to remain in his current role,” the analyst added.

Bitcoin leads gains with $1.6 billion of inflows

Most of last week’s crypto fund gains were concentrated in Bitcoin (BTC), which attracted $1.55 billion of inflows, or more than 71% of the total weekly haul.

Ether (ETH) funds drew $496 million in inflows, exceeding the total inflows into all crypto products combined the previous week.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) funds followed, pulling in roughly $70 million and $46 million, respectively. Smaller altcoins such as Sui (SUI) and Hedera (HBAR) recorded inflows of $5.7 million and $2.6 million.

CoinShares’ Butterfill added that Ether and Solana inflows held up despite CLARITY Act proposals in the US Senate Banking Committee that could limit stablecoin yield offerings.

Multi-asset and short Bitcoin investment products were the only two categories to record monthly outflows by Friday, totaling $32 million and $8.6 million.

All major issuers saw notable gains last week, with BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) leading the pack with $1.3 billion of inflows. Grayscale Investments and Fidelity Investments followed with $257 million and $229 million, respectively.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by issuer as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Geographically, the US led inflows with $2 billion, while Sweden and Brazil saw minor outflows of $4.3 million and $1 million, respectively.

With the latest inflows, total assets under management in crypto funds climbed above $193 billion for the first time since early November.

