Crypto investment products continued gathering steam last week, with fund inflows outpacing every other week in 2026 so far and marking the largest gains since October.
Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) drew $2.17 billion of inflows last week, European crypto asset manager CoinShares reported on Monday.
The bulk of inflows came earlier in the week, but Friday saw sentiment shift as $378 million in outflows amid Greenland geopolitical escalation and fresh tariff worries, CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, said.
“Sentiment was also weighed down by suggestions that Kevin Hassett, a leading contender for the next US Fed Chair and a well-known policy dove, is likely to remain in his current role,” the analyst added.
Bitcoin leads gains with $1.6 billion of inflows
Most of last week’s crypto fund gains were concentrated in Bitcoin (BTC), which attracted $1.55 billion of inflows, or more than 71% of the total weekly haul.
Ether (ETH) funds drew $496 million in inflows, exceeding the total inflows into all crypto products combined the previous week.
XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) funds followed, pulling in roughly $70 million and $46 million, respectively. Smaller altcoins such as Sui (SUI) and Hedera (HBAR) recorded inflows of $5.7 million and $2.6 million.
CoinShares’ Butterfill added that Ether and Solana inflows held up despite CLARITY Act proposals in the US Senate Banking Committee that could limit stablecoin yield offerings.
Related: Bitcoin ETFs post biggest inflows of 2026 so far as BTC rallies above $97K
Multi-asset and short Bitcoin investment products were the only two categories to record monthly outflows by Friday, totaling $32 million and $8.6 million.
All major issuers saw notable gains last week, with BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) leading the pack with $1.3 billion of inflows. Grayscale Investments and Fidelity Investments followed with $257 million and $229 million, respectively.
Geographically, the US led inflows with $2 billion, while Sweden and Brazil saw minor outflows of $4.3 million and $1 million, respectively.
With the latest inflows, total assets under management in crypto funds climbed above $193 billion for the first time since early November.
Magazine: Wintermute on crypto recovery, BTC allocation cut on quantum risk: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 11 – 17