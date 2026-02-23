Crypto investment products recorded $288 million in outflows last week, extending their losing streak to five consecutive weeks — the longest stretch of exits since the launch of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2024.

The latest withdrawals bring cumulative outflows to $4 billion, according to CoinShares’ Monday report. Despite the sustained downturn, total outflows remain below the $6 billion recorded over the same period last year, said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares.

Weekly crypto flows (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Trading activity in crypto ETPs fell to $17 billion last week, the lowest since July 2025, reflecting growing investor apathy, Butterfill said.

Bitcoin funds led weekly outflows as shorts draw inflows

Bitcoin (BTC) remained the key driver of negative sentiment in crypto funds, accounting for $215 million of last week’s outflows.

In contrast, short-Bitcoin products attracted $5.5 million in inflows — the largest of any crypto asset — signaling persistent bearish sentiment. Year to date, Bitcoin ETPs have recorded the deepest net outflows among major assets, totaling about $1.3 billion.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Ether (ETH) funds followed the trend with outflows of $36.5 million, bringing year-to-date losses to almost $500 million. XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) funds saw minor inflows totaling $3.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

CoinShares cuts Bitcoin ETP fee amid weak investor interest

CoinShares paired the weak flows backdrop with a pricing move aimed at making its products more competitive.

On Monday, the company announced a permanent cut to the management fee on its flagship CoinShares Bitcoin ETP (BITC), lowering it to 0.15%, effective immediately. One of Europe’s largest Bitcoin ETPs, BITC, launched in January 2021 with a base fee of 0.98%.

“This fee reduction reflects our conviction that accessible pricing must be structural, not promotional,” CoinShares CEO and co-founder Jean-Marie Mognetti said.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see signs of rising activity on Friday

After a series of trading volume declines since early February, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a shift in dynamics Friday, with volumes rising to $3.7 billion from $2.4 billion a day earlier, according to SoSoValue data.

The session brought modest inflows of $88 million, leaving the week in the red with $315.9 million in outflows.

Daily flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs last week. Source: SoSoValue

Following a five-week streak of outflows totaling $3.8 billion, the ETFs now report cumulative year-to-date outflows of $4.5 billion.

