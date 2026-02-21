US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have posted five consecutive weeks of net outflows, with investors pulling roughly $3.8 billion from the products over the period.

During last week, the funds recorded about $315.9 million in net outflows, according to data from SoSoValue. The biggest weekly withdrawal during this 5-week streak occurred in the week ending Jan. 30, when spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded about $1.49 billion in net outflows.

The net weekly outflows come as some sessions posted inflows. On Friday, Bitcoin ETFs saw about $88 million in inflows, but they were outweighed by larger redemption days earlier in the week. Notable withdrawals included more than $410 million on Feb. 12, along with additional negative sessions from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, leaving the weekly total firmly negative.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see outflows for five consecutive weeks. Source: SoSoValue

As of Friday, spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated roughly $54.01 billion in net inflows since launch. Total net assets stood near $85.31 billion, representing approximately 6.3% of Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization.

Institutional de-risking drives Bitcoin ETF outflows

Recent withdrawals from spot Bitcoin ETFs appear tied to institutional positioning rather than a loss of long-term interest in the asset, according to Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research. He said the outflows reflect portfolio de-risking as geopolitical tensions and broader macro uncertainty rise.

Liu added that flows may remain unstable in the near term. Escalating trade disputes and tariff developments have reinforced a risk-off environment across markets, leaving digital assets sensitive to macro headlines.

“Market inflows will be dependent on macro events like incoming Thursday’s initial jobless claims, as weaker data could revive expectations for future rate cuts and help support sentiment currently at 14 extreme fear on the crypto fear and greed index,” he told Cointelegraph.

Spot Ether ETFs see outflows

Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs have also faced sustained selling pressure, with flows turning negative across the past five weeks as investors trimmed exposure to the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Ether ETFs also see weekly outflows. Source: SoSoValue

During last week, the funds recorded about $123.4 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue data. The weekly losses came despite occasional positive sessions. Ether ETFs posted inflows on several days, including about $48.6 million on Feb. 17 and $10.3 million on Feb. 13, but they were outweighed by heavier selling earlier in the week.

