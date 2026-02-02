Cointelegraph
LINK$9.55 2.55%TRX$0.2834 0.86%HYPE$31.06 1.41%XMR$402.39 7.18%DOGE$0.1048 0.32%SOL$102.99 0.92%XLM$0.1768 0.87%ADA$0.293 0.41%XRP$1.61 1.02%BCH$524.55 1.42%BNB$763.86 0.68%ETH$2,280 5.11%BTC$77,657 1.09%
Helen Partz
Written by Helen Partz,Staff Writer
Ailsa Sherrington
Reviewed by Ailsa Sherrington,Staff Editor

Crypto funds post second week of outflows at $1.7B: CoinShares

Crypto ETPs posted two consecutive weeks of outflows, totaling $3.43 billion and driving $1 billion in year-to-date losses, according to CoinShares.

Crypto funds post second week of outflows at $1.7B: CoinShares
News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Follow our Subscribe on

Crypto investment products continued their sell-off last week as investor sentiment weakened, marking two consecutive weeks of outflows.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw $1.7 billion in outflows during the week, the European crypto investment company CoinShares reported on Monday.

The outflows were slightly below $1.73 billion in the week prior, totaling $3.43 billion in the past two weeks. This has turned year-to-date flows negative, with $1 billion withdrawn.

“We believe this reflects a combination of factors,” said CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, “including the appointment of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve Chair, continued whale selling associated with the four-year cycle, and heightened geopolitical volatility.”

Total assets under management fell $73 billion since October last year

With the outflows, total assets under management (AUM) in crypto funds fell to $165.8 billion, erasing $73 billion from AUM since October 2025, Butterfill noted.

Bitcoin (BTC) led the outflows from crypto funds at a significant share, with $1.32 billion leaving BTC investment products, resulting in $733 million in outflows YTD.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Ether (ETH) funds posted $308 million in weekly outflows, posting year-to-date losses at $383 million. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) did not avoid the downturn, with outflows totaling $31.7 million and $43.7 million, respectively.

On the other hand, short Bitcoin products saw $14.5 million of inflows, in line with a negative market sentiment.

BlackRock’s iShares bleeds the most, again

Outflows hit most issuers last week, with BlackRock’s iShares ETFs leading at $1.2 billion. Grayscale Investments and Fidelity followed with $300 million and $197 million in outflows.

On the upside, ProFunds Group and Volatility Shares bucked the trend, drawing $139 million and $61 million in inflows.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by issuer as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

CoinShares’ Butterfill also mentioned that Hyperliquid (HYPE) was among notable exceptions, benefiting from tokenised precious metals activity.

Last week’s crypto ETF outflows came ahead of a sharp weekend sell-off, with Bitcoin dipping below $75,000 on Sunday.

Related: Odds that Bitcoin slips below $65K climb to 72% on Polymarket

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index now sits at “Extreme Fear” with a score of 14, suggesting crypto funds may face another negative week unless markets rebound sharply.

At publishing time, Bitcoin traded at $77,610, down 1.7% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026



Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently. Read our Editorial Policy https://cointelegraph.com/editorial-policy