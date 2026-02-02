Crypto investment products continued their sell-off last week as investor sentiment weakened, marking two consecutive weeks of outflows.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw $1.7 billion in outflows during the week, the European crypto investment company CoinShares reported on Monday.

The outflows were slightly below $1.73 billion in the week prior, totaling $3.43 billion in the past two weeks. This has turned year-to-date flows negative, with $1 billion withdrawn.

“We believe this reflects a combination of factors,” said CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, “including the appointment of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve Chair, continued whale selling associated with the four-year cycle, and heightened geopolitical volatility.”

Total assets under management fell $73 billion since October last year

With the outflows, total assets under management (AUM) in crypto funds fell to $165.8 billion, erasing $73 billion from AUM since October 2025, Butterfill noted.

Bitcoin (BTC) led the outflows from crypto funds at a significant share, with $1.32 billion leaving BTC investment products, resulting in $733 million in outflows YTD.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Ether (ETH) funds posted $308 million in weekly outflows, posting year-to-date losses at $383 million. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) did not avoid the downturn, with outflows totaling $31.7 million and $43.7 million, respectively.

On the other hand, short Bitcoin products saw $14.5 million of inflows, in line with a negative market sentiment.

BlackRock’s iShares bleeds the most, again

Outflows hit most issuers last week, with BlackRock’s iShares ETFs leading at $1.2 billion. Grayscale Investments and Fidelity followed with $300 million and $197 million in outflows.

On the upside, ProFunds Group and Volatility Shares bucked the trend, drawing $139 million and $61 million in inflows.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by issuer as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

CoinShares’ Butterfill also mentioned that Hyperliquid (HYPE) was among notable exceptions, benefiting from tokenised precious metals activity.

Last week’s crypto ETF outflows came ahead of a sharp weekend sell-off, with Bitcoin dipping below $75,000 on Sunday.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index now sits at “Extreme Fear” with a score of 14, suggesting crypto funds may face another negative week unless markets rebound sharply.

At publishing time, Bitcoin traded at $77,610, down 1.7% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

