The crypto industry has rallied in support of pro-crypto US Senator Cynthia Lummis after she announced she will not seek reelection in 2026.

Lummis, who is a vocal advocate for digital assets, played a significant role in US crypto policy discussions over the past few years and earned widespread respect across the crypto industry.

Venture capital firm a16z head of government affairs, Collin McCune, said in an X post on Friday that “crypto would not be where it is today without her fight in the Congress.”

Lummis was a “great ally on crypto,” says David Sacks

Echoing a similar sentiment, crypto investment firm Multicoin general partner, Greg Xethalis, said, “Her priorities have advanced so far because sometimes it takes a cattle rancher like Sen Lummis to drive good policy.”

Lummis was a vocal critic of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto during the Joe Biden administration and was a major advocate for the proposals of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act and the ongoing US Clarity Act, both aimed at providing greater regulatory clarity for digital assets.

In her announcement on Friday, which has amassed almost 1 million views on X, Lummis said she does not have “six more years” in her. “I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon. The energy required doesn’t match up,” she said.

Support for Lummis also came from within the White House. White House AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, described Lummis as “a great ally on crypto,” adding that he was “very sorry to see her go.”

Bitcoin advocate and Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell also paid tribute, thanking Lummis for her “service and for helping move the Bitcoin cause forward.” “Wishing you a wonderful next chapter,” Brunnell said.

Crypto VC says “jobs not done” after Lummis’ announcement

Despite Lummis’ decision to step down, industry participants say policy efforts are far from over. Multicoin managing partner Kyle Samani said, “Jobs not done. We have legislation to pass in 2026.”

Lummis’ announcement came a day after Sacks said the US Congress could move as early as January on the highly-anticipated US Clarity Act.

”We are closer than ever to passing the landmark crypto market structure legislation that President Trump has called for,” Sacks said on Thursday.

