Crypto market maker Keyrock secured Series C funding at a $1.1 billion valuation in a round led by SC Ventures, the venture building and investment arm of Standard Chartered.

In a Tuesday announcement, the Brussels-based company said the new capital will be used to strengthen its balance sheet, expand its product offering and pursue acquisitions as it scales its global footprint. Existing investor Ripple also participated in the round.

“Our latest funding round is a signal of intent for the future,” CEO Kevin de Patoul said, pointing to plans to grow market share and extend geographic reach following the launch of its asset and wealth management unit last year.

The investment adds to signs that bank-linked investors still see opportunity in crypto market infrastructure, particularly companies positioning themselves around liquidity and tokenized assets. “As tokenized assets scale, we believe full-service providers, like Keyrock, will play an important role for SC Ventures’ digital asset ventures,” Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures, said.

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Keyrock raises $72 million in Series B

In 2022, Keyrock raised $72 million in a Series B funding round backed by Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures. At the time, the company said the funds would be used to expand infrastructure, build scalability tools and secure regulatory licenses across Europe, the United States and Singapore.

A timeline of Keyrock’s plans. Source: Keyrock

Last year, the company also expanded into asset and wealth management through the acquisition of Turing Capital, a Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund manager.

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Founded in 2017, Keyrock provides liquidity to more than 85 centralized and decentralized platforms and has expanded into 1,300 new markets, according to its website. The company also claims it processes more than 550,000 daily trades.

SC Ventures’ backing adds to Standard Chartered’s broader digital asset push, after Cointelegraph reported in 2025 that the venture arm was preparing a $250 million fund focused on the sector.

Cointelegraph reached out to Keyrock for comment, but had not received a response by publication.

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