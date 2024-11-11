Cryptocurrency investors maintained strong interest in digital investment products last week, driven by post-election market momentum.

Crypto investment products saw $1.98 billion in inflows from Nov. 3–9, pushing global assets under management to a record high of $116 billion, CoinShares reported on Nov. 11.

This marks the fifth consecutive week of inflows, totaling $7.7 billion — 24% of the $31.3 billion recorded in 2024 so far.

Bitcoin ETF trading in the US leads the inflows

In line with previous CoinShares reports, spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF) trading in the United States led the inflows in crypto products last week.

Bitcoin saw inflows of $1.8 billion, with BTC products reaching $9 billion in inflows since the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in four years in September.

Flows by assets (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

“A combination of a supportive macro environment and seismic shifts in the US political system being the likely reason for such supportive investor sentiment,” CoinShares research director James Butterfill wrote in the update.

Regionally, most inflows came from the US, totaling $1.95 billion. Europe saw minor inflows, with Switzerland and Germany contributing $23 million and $20 million, respectively.

On the other hand, investors in Sweden continued to sell, with weekly outflows amounting to $25.7 million.

Ether ETFs see largest inflows since launch

Amid positive crypto sentiment, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw their biggest week after seeing moderate demand previously.

In the first week of November, Ether ETFs saw inflows of $157 million, the largest inflow since the first Ether ETFs started trading in July, marking a notable improvement in sentiment.

A range of altcoins saw inflows as well, with Solana (SOL) products seeing $3.9 million of inflows, while Uniswap (UNI) and Tron (TRX) posted $1 million and $0.5 million inflows, respectively.

Related: SEC mulls approving Ethereum ETF options

In contrast, crypto investors were selling short-Bitcoin products last week, with outflows amounting to $2.7 million.

Last week’s strong crypto inflows drove the Bitcoin price to a new historic record above $80,000 on Nov. 10. The BTC price has continued to rise since, topping $82,379 on Nov. 11, according to data from CoinGecko.



Magazine: Asian crypto traders profit from Trump’s win, China’s 2025 CBDC deadline: Asia Express