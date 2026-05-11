Crypto.com expands UAE regulatory and payments push

Crypto.com secures SVF license. Source: Crypto.com
The SVF authorization applies to its local Dubai entity, Foris DAX Middle East FZE, which trades as Crypto.com. Al Hakim told Cointelegraph that Crypto.com operates under two distinct but complementary regulatory frameworks in the UAE: VARA’s Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) regime, which governs virtual asset activities such as trading and exchange services, and the Central Bank’s SVF framework, which regulates payment infrastructure and stored value services connected to the domestic financial system.
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The new authorization adds another layer to Crypto.com’s regulatory footprint in the UAE, where it already holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider license from VARA and promotes its platform as an institutional-grade, compliance-focused venue for digital assets.
Outside the UAE, the company has been building a similar regulated profile, including securing licensing to operate under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regime and obtaining conditional approval from the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national trust bank charter that would allow it to act as a qualified digital asset custodian.
At the same time, Crypto.com is expanding into event-based derivatives and prediction markets through a regulated US affiliate, part of a broader strategy to combine tighter regulatory oversight with a growing range of trading and payments products around cryptocurrencies.
Al Hakim added that the SVF approval positions Crypto.com to serve as a regulated bridge between virtual assets and traditional payment infrastructure in the UAE, enabling use cases such as government fee payments and merchant settlement within a unified regulatory framework.
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