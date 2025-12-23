Spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US recorded $84.6 million in net inflows on Monday, breaking a seven-day outflow streak in one of the biggest single-day reversals this month.

The shift came after over $700 million exited spot Ether (ETH) products last week, highlighting a pause in selling pressure. According to SoSoValue data, the rebound lifted cumulative net inflows to about $12.5 billion.

At the same time, XRP (XRP) ETFs extended their uninterrupted inflow streak, recording $43.9 million in net inflows on Monday, their strongest daily showing since early December. XRP ETFs have not experienced a single net outflow day since their launch, resulting in cumulative net inflows exceeding $1.1 billion.

While XRP ETF volumes remain modest compared to Ether products, the consistency of the inflows stands out. Instead of the rapid in-and-out rotation, the data suggested that early allocators are gradually building exposure, treating the asset as a positioning tool rather than a short-term trade.

Daily inflow data for XRP ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

US altcoin ETF flows diverge

Beyond Ether and XRP, flows across other altcoin ETFs point to increasing differentiation within the crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) space.

Solana (SOL) ETFs continued to attract steady capital, lifting cumulative net inflows to about $750 million. After a net negative on Dec. 3, Solana products returned to consistent positive flows, but on smaller levels compared to XRP. In total, Solana ETF products have had only three outflow days since launch.

Chainlink ETFs showed a similar pattern of incremental accumulation throughout December. Chainlink (LINK) products added nearly $2 million in inflows on Monday, bringing its cumulative net inflows to about $58 million.

Several flat-flow days point to muted trading activity, with inflows appearing steadier rather than driven by short-term speculation.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs, which showed early signs of cooling demand in December, continued the downtrend.

SoSoValue data showed that cumulative net inflow remained stuck at $2 million, while its total value traded fell to $67,000 on Monday, its second-lowest day in December.

Global crypto ETF outflows neared $1 billion last week

While several altcoin ETFs continue to attract steady inflows, their volumes remain too small to offset broader market trends. Last week, global crypto ETPs recorded roughly $952 million in net outflows, driven primarily by spot Bitcoin and Ether funds.

Asset manager CoinShares attributed the pullback to delays surrounding the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which prolonged regulatory uncertainty and coincided with increased selling pressure from large holders.

