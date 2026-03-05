Market analysts said Ether’s (ETH) uptrend was confirmed after the latest 25% recovery to $2,200 from its multi-year lows below $1,800.

Key takeaways:

Ether rose to $2,200 on Wednesday, as onchain data shows signs of returning demand.

ETH price support around $2,100 remains key for the bulls to hold.



Ether sellers are “losing control”

Ether’s net taker volume suggests that “sellers may be losing control” as demand for ETH derivatives returned, data from CryptoQuant shows.

Net taker volume, a metric that measures the imbalance between buyers and sellers in derivatives markets, has flipped positive after being in negative territory for nearly two months.

This negative regime coincided with the bear market drawdown, indicating sustained aggressive selling across derivatives markets.

“​​The latest prints show flows starting to turn positive, suggesting that seller dominance may be fading,” CryptoQuant analyst MorenoDV_ said in a recent Quicktake post, adding:

“​​Historically, shifts from prolonged negative taker pressure toward positive territory often precede short covering rallies and liquidity-driven rebounds, particularly after periods of forced selling.”

ETH: Net taker volume. Source: CryptoQuant

The return in ETH demand is also reflected by Ether’s Coinbase Premium Index, which has risen to levels last seen in December 2025.

After being negative for several months, the index has flipped positive, pointing to a return in demand from US investors, which could propel the ETH price higher.

“This indicates that US buying pressure remains positive,” CryptoQuant analyst CW8900 said, adding:

“If the Coinbase premium rises further, the rally will accelerate.”

Ether Coinbase premium index. Source: CryptoQuant

Meanwhile, demand for spot Ether ETFs continues to recover, with these investment products recording $169.4 million in inflows on Wednesday. This shows the return of demand from institutional investors.

Spot ETH ETFs flows table. Source: Farside Investors

ETH traders anticipate a price rebound

Ether’s latest breakout must, however, not pull back below the $1,750 mark, according to analysts.

Trader and analyst Crypto Patel said that the $1,750 support must hold for “bulls to stay in control,” with the upside target set at “$2,500-$2,600.

“Lose $1,750 and bears take over again.”

ETH/USD daily chart. Source: Crypto Patel

Commenting on Ether’s Thursday push above $2,000, analyst Bren said a “larger bounce above $2,200 is likely.”

Meanwhile, Man of Bitcoin said that a successful retest of $2,100 support after the current retracement could open the path to $3,400 or higher.

As Cointelegraph reported, a daily candlestick close above $2,100 will revive the hopes of a recovery toward the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2,381. A break above this level will mean that the corrective phase may be over.



