Crypto trading volumes tumble

Net revenue and income. Source: EToro
Funded accounts grew 12% to 4.02 million, while assets under administration rose 15% to $17 billion. The company held $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31.
Related: Deutsche Börse invests $200 million in Kraken parent Payward
Despite the surge in commodities trading, crypto volumes took a hit. April data released alongside the earnings showed crypto trade volumes fell 32% year-over-year to two million trades, while the invested amount per trade dropped 22% to $207.
On the product side, eToro launched an AI-powered Agent Portfolios feature and deepened its partnership with xAI, embedding Grok 4.2-powered market sentiment into Tori, its AI investing agent.
EToro shares dip. Source: Yahoo! Finance
The company also closed its acquisition of Zengo, a self-custodial crypto wallet provider, on April 30, a move CEO Yoni Assia said advances eToro’s strategy of bridging traditional finance with on-chain infrastructure.
Assets under administration climbed further to $18.7 billion in April, up 19% year-over-year, while total money transfers for the month hit $1.4 billion, up 53%.
Related: Block Inc rises 8% as Q1 gives ‘earnings surprise’ despite Bitcoin dip
As Cointelegraph reported, Coinbase posted a net loss of $394.1 million in Q1, its second straight quarterly loss, swinging from a $65.6 million profit a year earlier.
Revenue came in at $1.41 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.5 billion, as transaction revenue slumped 40% and subscription and services revenue fell 13.5% year-over-year. Total crypto market cap and trading volume were both down more than 20% quarter-over-quarter.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026
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